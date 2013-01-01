Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fear” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With only a few more sneaker releases slated to drop before we wrap up another calendar year, Nike leans into a tried-and-true signature silhouette for this release: the Air Jordan 4 Retro! This time, the silhouette is rendered in a “Fear” colorway that takes inspiration from the 2013 “Fear Pack” drop featuring a Jordan 3 and Jordan 5. With its alluring mashup of black/grey/white tones, the “Fear” 4 reflects the intimidating aura Michael Jordan had on the court in his prime and is prized to recapture the popular moment. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin Facts” review!

The Air Jordan “Fear” 4 features a sleek combination of black, white, grey, and cool grey tones throughout the silhouette, starting with its premium nubuck and leather upper. Highlights include its white-speckled midsole, a red Nike Air unit, and its stark white rubber outsole. The mix of dark colors makes for an eye-catching silhouette and nods to Jordan’s harrowing on-court presence in a smoky way, while the Jumpman logo on the tongue and back heel in white adds a pop of brightness. Lastly, to seal its moody and menacing presence, the insoles carry the quote: “I’m scared of what I won’t become. You’re scared of what I could become.”

The “Fear” 4s lean into the legendary lore of Michael Jordan, who notoriously stopped many of his world-class peers from getting NBA Championship rings during his prime. In a vintage interview with the late Stuart Scott, Jordan states, “I take great pride in making sure that they don't win” while speaking specifically about Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, and Patrick Ewing. What a menacing and meaningful way to immortalize the mental and physical dominance of the living legend in his prime!

What are your thoughts on the offering? Would you cop? The Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fear” was released on Nov. 16 for $215 and is available now at various retailers!