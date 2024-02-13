Image Image Credit Legendary Lade Image Alt Nike x Wu-Tang Clan Dunk High “Black and Pollen” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

BZZZZZZZZZZZ! Ask and you shall receive! One of the most elusive sneaker grails of all time, the Nike x Wu-Tang Clan Dunk High, has finally made its way to general release in an updated “Black and Pollen” color scheme! In 1999, the infamous Hip Hop supergroup unleashed a mere 36 pairs of the shoe into the world, creating sneaker lore and setting the stage for what would become the norm of exclusive “friends and family” releases and artist/brand sneaker collabs. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review of the hotly anticipated effort and see what all the buzz (no pun intended) is about!

Mass releasing a sneaker like the Wu-Tang Clan Dunk High is a weighty undertaking with huge guardrails to ensure all things go smoothly and without backlash. Of major importance, of course, is the design, which Nike stayed true to, mirroring the original pair’s color-blocked formula of black and yellow “Pollen” intertwined across its smooth leather upper. The Hip Hop group’s legendary “W” logo sits on the tongue tag and at the lateral heel, in case the iconic color scheme didn’t give away who made the shoe, and for all “sneaker purists”/critics out there who inspect prominent releases for any misaligned details!

Lastly, finishing touches include the Nike Swoosh and shoelaces in matching yellow “Pollen,” while the silhouette is grounded on a white midsole with a yellow outsole, paving the way for a fourth-quarter release directly into “Top Sneakers of the Year” debates.





The drop coincides with and commemorates Wu-Tang Clan's critically acclaimed debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which was released 31 years ago on Nov. 9, 1993 to much fanfare. We love to see our legends getting all their flowers! What are your thoughts on the Nike x Wu-Tang Clan offering? Will you revisit their iconic debut with these on your feet?



The Nike x Wu-Tang Clan Dunk High “Black and Pollen” was released globally on Nov. 9 for $150.