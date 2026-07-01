Image Image Credit Michelle Farsi / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt The New York Liberty celebrate winning the Commissioner's Cup Championship after defeating the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 30, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The New York Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces 93-85 to secure their second Commissioner’s Cup title in the league’s midseason tournament.

Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu combined for 51 points, with Stewart earning MVP honors and highlighting the importance of sharing prize money with developmental players.

Despite missing A’ja Wilson, the Aces rallied from a 17-point deficit, with Jackie Young leading the team’s scoring effort in the championship matchup.

New Yorkers have plenty to celebrate right now. On Tuesday (June 30) night, the Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces 93-85 for their second Commissioner’s Cup title.

Inside Barclays Center, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart combined for 51 points, with the latter player also taking home MVP honors once again. For Las Vegas — already missing A’ja Wilson because of a leg injury — Jackie Young led the way with a whopping 31 points, while Chennedy Carter contributed 18 points to the scoreboard.

It was an exciting game, to say the least, and perhaps one of the more anticipated matchups, considering the Liberty also defeated the Aces last Tuesday (June 23). Notably, Las Vegas erased a 17-point deficit early in the third quarter and even grabbed a two-point lead in the fourth. New York, however, stood on business when it mattered most and finished the night on top.

Fans praise Breanna Stewart’s defense and MVP performance after the New York Liberty’s win

Although the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final doesn't count toward regular-season records, there was still plenty on the line thanks to the $500,000 prize pool. Stewart, in particular, seemed very set on winning the money so the team could give back to its development players.

“We want to make sure that we give it to them ... really making sure that they feel a part of it because they helped us in these games. Whether it’s on the court or off the court, they’re a big part of what we do,” she told “Sports on Prime,” stressing that “$30K is $30K” at the end of the day.

Reacting to Stewart’s incredible game, one X user argued that people “try to undermine” her impact on the court far too often. “Her defense is truly criminally under-rewarded,” they added. Former WNBA player Chasity Melvin wrote, “Aces put up a fight, but Breanna Stewart did what superstars do and took over the game to lead the New York Liberty to the Cup win.”

Another person hilariously pointed out Liberty fans booing commissioner Cathy Engelbert before she presented Stewart with MVP honors: “I am crying.” Continue scrolling to see more reactions!

Jackie Young steps up for the Las Vegas Aces in A’ja Wilson’s absence

Of course, Stewart wasn’t the only player who got praise. One WNBA fan pointed out that on the Aces’ formidable roster, only “Jackie and Chennedy scored in double digits.” They also wrote, “Jackie Young definitely showed that she can lead a team.”

Someone else penned, “I give the Aces props for givin’ the Liberty hell all game, [especially] with no A’ja Wilson playing… Jackie and Chennedy left it all on the floor.” Another user said Young “could be the No. 1 option on a great team.” See what else fans had to say below, then let us know your thoughts.