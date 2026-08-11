Image Image Credit Scott Taetsch / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson #11 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrate after a play against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on Feb. 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are set to make their first appearance as 76ers against the defending champion Knicks during NBA opening night 2026.

The highly anticipated matchup at Madison Square Garden fuels excitement, with ticket demand and fan buzz running high.

Major Christmas Day games will feature LeBron facing his former Los Angeles Lakers and the Knicks taking on the Spurs in their first meeting since the NBA Finals.

The NBA looks a lot different than it did last season, and we, for one, couldn’t be any more excited for tip-off in a couple of months. On Tuesday (Aug. 11) morning, the league announced that the New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers — who picked up Jaylen Brown and LeBron James in July — on opening night, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. ET.

“The Knicks raise their first championship banner in 53 years before Jalen Brunson leads New York into its title defense against the new-look 76ers,” the NBA tweeted, adding that basketball fans will be able to stream the game via NBC and Peacock. Of course, the star-studded showdown will unfold at Madison Square Garden before Brown and LeBron make their home debuts at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 22.

Take a look at the announcement below, then keep scrolling for some of our favorite reactions.

Fans react to LeBron James and Jaylen Brown’s 76ers opening against the New York Knicks

“Opening night 76ers at Madison Square Garden. I love when new teams get thrown directly into the fire,” one X user wrote. Over in the comments section of the NBA’s tweet, someone else hilariously noted that LeBron and Brown have already become “the faces of the team.”

Another person joked, “Knicks vs 76ers opening night… The cheapest ticket to get into MSG that day will be about $8,000,” and, unfortunately, we have a feeling getting into the building that night really will cost a pretty penny. See more reactions ahead.

LeBron James faces the Los Angeles Lakers while the Knicks meet the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day

Opening night is just a taste of what NBA fans can expect from LeBron’s first season with the 76ers (not to mention the Knicks’ title defense). On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), the four-time NBA champion will go head-to-head with his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, where, as we know, Bronny James still plays.

The Knicks, meanwhile, will play against the San Antonio Spurs for the first time since defeating them in the Finals and taking home the championship in June. Needless to say, NBA fans are in for one long, thrilling season, and we’ll be enjoying every second of it.