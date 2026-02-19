Image Image Credit Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A young girl collects Mardi Gras beads during the Pontchartrain Mardi Gras parade February 18, 2006 in downtown New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans kicked off the Mardi Gras week with parades by several krewes. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

New Orleans officials are investigating a racist display involving Black dolls with beads tied around their necks at the Krewe of Tucks Mardi Gras parade.

A Houston family says their 7-year-old daughter caught one of the dolls during the parade, prompting them to speak out.

The Krewe of Tucks terminated two riders and said its investigation remains ongoing as city leaders condemned the imagery.

A Mardi Gras celebration meant to bring joy and community turned painful for one family after images and video surfaced showing Black dolls hanging by the neck from strands of beads during the Krewe of Tucks parade in New Orleans over the weekend.

Footage circulating online appeared to show Black Barbie-like dolls suspended by beads, a common Mardi Gras throw, but displayed in a way many interpreted as evoking racist imagery tied to lynching and violence against Black women.

The Krewe of Tucks confirmed the incident and announced immediate consequences. “At approximately 8 p.m. Saturday night, it was brought to our attention that two riders on one of our floats were dangling Black Barbie dolls by the neck from a bead,” the organization said in a statement. “Given the history of racism in the country, state, city, and Mardi Gras itself, we know that the image of beads tied around the neck of a Black doll is evocative of painful history. We also recognize that racism is not a thing of the past but continues to plague our community and our country.” The Krewe added that the riders responsible were “swiftly and permanently terminated” and said its investigation remains ongoing.

Parents react after 7-year-old catches Black doll tied with beads at Mardi Gras parade

For George and Shayna Lee, the incident became personal when their 7-year-old daughter, Railyn Lee, unknowingly caught one of the dolls while celebrating her birthday. Speaking with NOLA.com, George described the emotional impact. “Initially, I was pretty heartbroken,” he said. “Her innocence had to be taken from her. She didn’t understand why she couldn’t have it. And that’s not a conversation to be having with a 7-year-old.”

Her mother, Shayna, shared similar heartbreak in an interview with WWL-TV. “At first, I was actually in shock. I was because... I was like… there is no way, out of all things that somebody could have thrown off of a float,” she said. “And it’s Black History Month. I’m not understanding how I, of all people — or my family — was the chosen one to get this doll. And I was very upset because we have been teaching my daughter about, you know, Black history and racism and things like that.”

She continued, “It really just hurt that her innocence was taken away because I had to expose her to a darker side of racism and tell her why she wasn’t allowed to play with it. And she was asking to keep the doll.”

Officials and community leaders condemn incident, call for accountability

City officials and community leaders quickly spoke out against the display. According to WWL-TV, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said, “Let me be clear: the display is deeply offensive, unacceptable, and has no place in our city. New Orleans is built on respect, diversity, and inclusion, and actions that seek to demean or intimidate any member of our community violate the very spirit of who we are.” Attorney General Liz Murrill also responded, calling the imagery “disgusting, vulgar, racist” and adding, “This conduct is absolutely abhorrent and entirely unacceptable.”

After the incident, the Lee family connected with city officials through social media, which led to the mayor and New Orleans City Council inviting them to Gallier Hall to watch the parades from a more welcoming space. In a joint statement shared on Instagram, the city said, “Today, the mayor and the New Orleans City Council welcomed a family who caught a racist throw during yesterday’s Tucks parade to watch the festivities from Gallier Hall.” It continued, “The mayor and council wanted to ensure that the visiting family sees the true spirit of New Orleans, a city rooted in love, respect, and inclusion. The hateful symbolism of that throw does not represent who we are!” According to NOLA.com, while the Houston-based family appreciated the gesture, they ultimately chose to cut their trip short and return home. “It shouldn’t be that hard, basically,” George said of the Krewe not reaching out. “So, instead of forcing ourselves to be uncomfortable, we’d rather go home.”

Krewe of Tucks acknowledges harm and continues investigation

In its statement, the Krewe of Tucks said 60 dolls, 30 Black and 30 white, had been purchased to distribute to children, noting that placing beads around toys is a typical parade practice meant to help riders toss items.

However, the organization emphasized its commitment to accountability. “Our investigation continues, and as we gather more information, we will consider taking additional action,” the Krewe said. “Our Krewe is adamant that there is no place for racism in New Orleans, and we deeply regret this situation.”

The incident has sparked broader conversations about race, accountability, and the responsibility that comes with participating in public celebrations rooted in culture and community. For one family, though, the impact was immediate and deeply personal.