Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Clifton Powell attends ATL Live on The Park at Park Tavern on November 7, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Powell says he lost roles in film and commercials because producers thought he was “too dark.”

He described confronting racism on set, including working with crew members who were Klan-affiliated.

He reflected on how these experiences reveal persistent discrimination in the entertainment industry.

Clifton Powell opened up about the racism and colorism he faced throughout his career during a candid interview with “The Art of Dialogue.” The veteran actor didn’t hold back when recalling moments that shaped his journey in Hollywood.

Powell revealed that his complexion cost him roles, including a major TV movie. “Well, basically, what happened was the producers told the director that I was so dark that it looked like I would scare everyone. So they wouldn't hire me. I haven't spoken on it, but I'm gonna put it in my book. And, basically, that's what happened.”

The discrimination extended beyond films. “That’s happened to me on a McDonald’s commercial. One of my friends was the producer and the agency thought I was just too dark.”

He also referenced a well-documented moment involving another Black star. “There was [an] article years ago… Wesley Snipes’ white agent from CAA… they called him and said, ‘Don't send anybody darker than Denzel. Racism permeates… You’ve got to understand, if Obama was my skin complexion, he wouldn’t have been president.”

The 69-year-old made it clear he’s never allowed anyone to disrespect him. “I did a TV series, which I am not gonna say, but some of the teamsters were Klan members. This is real. It's real. I don't take any s**t from anybody that's racist, sexist, or anything. Period. And I could tell you a billion stories and I'm never gonna take it.”

While acknowledging improvements, Powell insisted the industry still reflects larger societal issues. “I'm not gonna bash Hollywood because Hollywood is a microcosm of what's going on in the world right now. I'm just not that guy, and I'm never gonna be that guy. And so I've lost work because of it. I've been fired because of it. I've walked off of sets because of it.”

Clifton Powell’s storied career

Despite the challenges, Powell has built an impressive body of work. He’s appeared in critically acclaimed projects such as Ray, Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, and Selma, Lord, Selma. He’s also a familiar face on television, with roles in “The Family Business,” “Sacrifice,” “Saints & Sinners,” and “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.”