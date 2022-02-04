Image Image Credit Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Phil Murphy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Dec. 9), New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Freedom to Read Act. Under the new law, public schools and libraries are prohibited from arbitrarily banning age-appropriate books.

“The Freedom to Read Act cements New Jersey’s role on the forefront of preventing book bans and protecting the intellectual freedom of our educators and students,” Murphy shared via a press release. “Across the nation, we have seen attempts to suppress and censor the stories and experiences of others. I’m proud to amplify the voices of our past and present, as there is no better way for our children to prepare for the future than to read freely.”

With the Freedom to Read Act, New Jersey became the third state to ban book censorship statewide, joining Illinois and Minnesota. The law will bar school and library boards from banning books based on an author’s background, the material’s origin, or its viewpoint.

“This law ensures all communities, including immigrants, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people of color, can see themselves in literature, safeguarding an honest account of our shared history for generations to come,” SWEEP NJ’s Rosalie M. Wong and Louise Walpin stated. The pair also cited school librarian Martha Hickson, who organized an effort to keep books on shelves at North Hunterdon High School in Annandale, NJ.

According to American Library Association data, over 17 states, including Kentucky, North Carolina, and Florida, attempted to censor more than 100 books each in 2023. Of the 4,240 titles challenged that year, 47 percent centered around or were written by LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC voices.

New Jersey Senator Andrew Zwicker said, “Public and school libraries have come under attack by a small number of individuals hoping to erase diverse materials from bookshelves, usually targeting works focused on race and LGBTQ+ themes. Today, New Jersey stands firmly in defense of the freedom to read and the importance of inclusive educational spaces.”