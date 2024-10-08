Image Image Credit John Lamparski / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Protest for Sonya Massey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell has announced his resignation weeks after one of his deputies was charged in the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey. On Friday (Aug. 9), he made the announcement that he planned to retire by the end of the month amid an outcry that he step down.

“Some in our community want me to pay the price for that person’s actions, even threatening that I pay that price with my life, my family’s lives, or the lives of my Deputies,” he said in a released statement. “We will only persevere together as a community if we turn down the temperature and resolve to do better,” he added.

On Monday (Aug. 5), Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton joined in on the public's demands that Campbell relieve himself of his duties after six years as county sheriff. In a joint statement, the elected officials said, “We join the Massey family in calling for Sheriff Campbell’s resignation immediately so the Springfield and Sangamon County community can begin to rebuild and restore trust between citizens and the sheriff’s department.”

The agency has been steeped in backlash in the wake of disgraced deputy Sean Grayson being indicted for his involvement in the July 6 death of Massey. The 36-year-old mother of two called authorities to her Springfield, Illinois, home when she grew concerned about a possible prowler being inside the residence. Grayson and his partner arrived at the home after midnight.

At some point, he and the woman were engaged in an exchange of words in the kitchen area. Massey, who had a history of mental health struggles, was removing a pot of heated water from her stove, per Grayson's orders, when she uttered, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” Grayson allegedly threatened to shoot her in the face and did so shortly after as she ducked behind the counter.

He alleged that he thought he was in danger. On July 17, he was indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct charges. The 30-year-old was also fired when it was determined that his use of force was not justified.

A week prior to announcing his plans to resign, Campbell asked the community for forgiveness, saying that his department failed Massey. He also made it known that he had no intention to resign. “I cannot step down,” he said at a July 29 community gathering. “I will not abandon the sheriff's office at its most critical moment. That will solve nothing. The incident will remain,” he added, doubling down on his stance.

When he spoke with ABC News on Aug. 1, Campbell said he was horrified by Grayon’s actions and that they were not representative of other law enforcement agents. The disgraced sheriff was hired by Campbell in May 2023. Within a year, a complaint had been filed alleging that he inappropriately handled a run-in with a 17-year-old while searching for a stabbing suspect.

He is accused of threatening to handcuff the teenage girl if she did not allow him into her home, though the department later declared his actions were warranted based on bodycam footage. While working for a previous sheriff’s office, concerns about Grayson violating policy and writing inaccurate reports were also raised. In total, he worked for five agencies in a six-year span before being hired in Sangamon. Before that, he had been discharged from the U.S. Army after 14 months.

“There was nothing reported to us that would concern us. There was no use of force complaints and things like that. That would be something that we would be very concerned about,” said Campbell when he explained how Grayson still managed to get hired.

Grayson is being held without bond as he awaits trial. He is expected to appear before a judge later this month. Massey’s family hired Attorney Ben Crump as they pursue justice.