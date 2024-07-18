Image Image Credit Photo by Robyn Beck via Getty Images Image Alt Ben Crump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has issued a chilling warning about the impending release of bodycam footage showing the deputy-involved shooting of 36-year-old Illinois woman Sonya Massey. "It is going to shock the conscience of America," the attorney said to reporters at Massey’s funeral on Friday (July 19), comparing the images to the photos of Emmitt Till shared after his death.

On July 6, then-Deputy Sean P. Grayson allegedly shot Massey three times, including once in the face, while inside her home. Grayson and another deputy responded to her 911 call about a possible intruder being inside the Woodside Township, Illinois residence at 12:50 a.m.

According to CNN, court documents state Grayson was near the kitchen and his partner elsewhere when the former instructed the victim to remove a pot of heated water from the stove.

At some point, he drew his weapon and “aggressively yelled” for her to put the pot down before threatening to shoot her in the face. She reportedly raised her hands, said “I’m sorry,” and ducked behind the counter before he moved closer and fired his weapon.

Furthermore, documents revealed Grayson did not activate his bodycam until after the shooting occurred and instructed his partner not to render emergency medical aid to the woman. The unidentified deputy ignored the command and helped Massey until paramedics arrived instead. What’s more, the defiant officer kept his bodycam was on from the moment they arrived at the home. Massey was then transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards,” said Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page. Per a state investigation into his use of force, Grayson was terminated. The disgraced deputy had been with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office since May 2023. “The actions taken by Deputy Grayson do not reflect the values and training of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement as a whole. Good law enforcement officers stand with our community in condemning actions that undermine the trust and safety we strive to uphold,” Campbell added.

Following his termination, Grayson was indicted on three counts of first degree murder and single counts of both aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in connection with the fatal shooting. He pleaded not guilty to all charges a day before the funeral services on Thursday (July 18).

Crump says Massey’s loved ones viewed the footage that is expected to be released to the public on Monday (July 22). “It is that senseless, that unnecessary, that unjustifiable,” Crump exclaimed at Massey’s service. “Sonya’s death has been extremely shocking and devastating for her family and community. We hope that this officer continues to be held accountable for his deadly actions,” the attorney said in additional comments posted to Twitter.

A judge determined Grayson to be a threat to the community, denying him bail as he awaits trial. He is due back in court on Aug. 26.