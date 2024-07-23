Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images, Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty Images, and Kevin Dietsch / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Benjamin Crump, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The U.S. Department of Justice initiated a review of the circumstances leading to the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey by a Sangamon County Deputy, officials confirmed on Tuesday (July 23) evening. The 36-year-old woman was killed in her home after calling 911 to report a suspected intruder on July 6.

“The Department of Justice is aware of and assessing the circumstances surrounding the tragic officer-involved death of Ms. Sonya Massey and extends condolences to her family and loved ones,” the federal agency wrote in a statement, per ABC 7 Chicago. The investigation kicked off a day after body camera footage was made public by Illinois State Police.

The DOJ’s involvement was initially announced by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who held a press conference with Massey’s relatives at the NAACP building in Springfield, Illinois. “We don't know what the scope is. We just know they've opened an investigation file on Sonya Massey,” he explained. “Obviously, with the family's guidance, if the family wants them to go deeper, we're going to advocate for them to go deeper."

Former Deputy Sean Grayson is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. He remains in custody pending trial. The body camera video from another officer on the scene detailed the fatal interaction, in which Massey was asked to move a pot from the stove.

Massey got up and complied before telling the deputies, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” Grayson replied, “You better not,” and threatened to shoot her in the face. Moments later, he pulled out his gun and fired several shots.

Grayson — who joined the police force in 2020, shortly after his driver’s license was reinstated following a DUI — has yet to enter a plea. However, both U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have spoken out against his wrongdoings via White House press statements.

“I join President Biden in commending the swift action of the State’s Attorney’s Office and in calling on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a bill that I coauthored in the Senate,” Harris said. We at REVOLT send our condolences to Massey's family and hope for swift justice. In the meantime, celebrity responses and heartfelt tributes written in her honor poured out on social media. Read some of them below.