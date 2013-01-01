Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nelly, Ashanti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Nelly pushed back on claims that he left Ashanti heartbroken, saying their breakup was mutual.

Ashanti reflected on their past, emphasizing growth, timing, and the possibility of second chances.

Their new reality show, “We Belong Together,” offers a raw look at their journey back to each other.

Nelly is correcting the record when it comes to his past with Ashanti. In a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club,” the rapper addressed the lingering belief that he walked away from their first relationship without looking back, leaving Ashanti heartbroken. According to him, the real story was far more complicated.

“Well, let’s be clear,” Nelly said, pausing with a smile. “I was hurt. Everybody was hurt. I think this narrative that Nelly just broke Ashanti’s heart…Ashanti broke Nelly’s heart. Because I feel like that be put out there a lot.”

He made it clear their split was mutual and came at a time when both were navigating young adulthood under the spotlight. “We were young, but it was a lot,” he explained. “It just wasn’t one way or another. It was a mutual ‘Yo, I don’t like her, I don’t like him.’ She had reasons, I had my reasons. It was never one-sided.”

Ashanti, now his wife, echoed that clarity during the same interview. She spoke on what it means to find your way back to someone after time apart. “When you love somebody and things are meant to be, it will be,” she said. “You put that positive energy out there, it comes back. What’s meant for you will be for you, regardless of the time.”

That renewed connection is now front and center in “We Belong Together,” their new reality series premiering June 26 on Peacock. Executive produced by the couple, the eight-episode show offers a behind-the-scenes look at how they rebuilt their relationship and what life looks like now. Be sure to tune in for a front row seat to their daily lives.