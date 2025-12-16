Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nelly attends Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2025 in New York City. Metro Boomin attends Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere on May 13, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Metro Boomin will executive produce a new St. Lunatics album, their first release since 2001.

Nelly made the announcement during his Black and White Ball in St. Louis, surprising fans and guests.

The project follows a resolved legal dispute within the group and highlights Metro Boomin’s hometown ties.

Nelly had St. Louis on its feet this weekend with a reveal fans did not see coming. During his Black and White Ball on Sunday night (Dec. 14), the rap legend paused the celebration to share major news about his hometown crew.

“St. Lunatics 2026 executive produced by Metro Boomin. St. Louis, we in the building, we turning up 2026 one time!” he told the crowd in a clip circulating social media. TMZ, which had the exclusive, reported that attendees — including several celebrity guests — erupted as soon as he said it.

For fans who’ve been following the St. Lunatics’ journey, the announcement feels bigger than nostalgia. It also marks a new chapter after years of tension between Nelly and Ali, whose dispute over royalties and credit led to a lawsuit filed in 2024. Ali claimed the group wasn’t compensated for contributions to Nelly’s debut album, Country Grammar. However, things unraveled quickly: Murphy Lee, City Spud, and Kyjuan publicly distanced themselves from the case, saying they never agreed to it, and Ali ultimately withdrew the suit in April 2025.

As REVOLT previously reported, a federal magistrate judge recommended that Nelly be reimbursed for legal fees connected to Ali’s lawsuit. The judge found the case “baseless” and said Ali’s attorneys acted in bad faith by pushing claims that had “no chance of success.”

It’s unclear whether all of the original St. Lunatics will be part of the project. But Metro Boomin’s involvement pushes the moment even further. The super-producer has been on a run with Future thanks to their chart-topping collab albums We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You. He also returned to his St. Louis roots this year with A Futuristic Summa, the mixtape that tapped into 2010s Atlanta Hip Hop energy and produced the standout “Take Me Thru Dere” featuring Quavo, Breskii, and YK Niece.

A look back at St. Lunatics’ impact

The St. Lunatics’ only album, Free City, arrived in 2001 and turned the collective into early 2000s fixtures. The project debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, hit No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, and has been certified platinum. It also showcased all six members — Nelly, Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, and Slo Down — at a time when Midwest rap was breaking through nationally.