Ashanti and Nelly’s relationship is one of Hip Hop and R&B’s most-talked-about love stories, stretching over two decades. The pair first connected in the early 2000s and quickly became a power couple, often spotted together at red carpets, award shows, and industry events. Despite their undeniable chemistry, they kept much of their romance private, leading to years of speculation and rumors about their status. After dating for nearly a decade, the couple quietly parted ways in 2013, leaving fans wondering if their story was truly over.

However, fate seemed determined to bring them back together. In 2021, sparks flew again when Ashanti and Nelly reunited publicly during Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s VERZUZ battle, a moment that set social media ablaze with excitement. Since reconciling, the two have embraced their love story more openly, recently launching their new reality series, “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together,” which gives fans an intimate look at their lives and relationship. Their journey reached a new milestone on July 18, 2024 when they welcomed their first child together, affectionately known as KK, marking a beautiful new chapter for the couple.

In a quick conversation with REVOLT, the Hip Hop and R&B stars spoke about wanting to expand their family and more. Check out what Ashanti and Nelly had to say below!

You both touch on the blended family dynamic in the show. Ashanti, what’s one thing you make sure to respect when it comes to Nelly’s kids, and what’s one thing you personally need to feel secure and comfortable in that space?

Ashanti: I think when it comes to the kids... I mean, obviously we're married, but for me, your family and your kids are priorities. When you become a blended family, it's really important to make sure that everyone feels loved and equal... you know what I mean... included. I don't want it to feel like a separation. We’re really blended.

Will you ever let the world see KK, or is he off limits until he can make his own decisions [about fame and privacy]?

Nelly: That was her decision... and I get it... I understand that anxiety [even though] I don’t necessarily feel it like that ‘cause I’m not a mother -- but as a protector, I understand not wanting to [show your child] because there are a bunch of weirdos out there, and social media can be a cruel place. Whenever she’s ready, I’m cool with it... He looks like his daddy anyways (laughs).

Ashanti: No (smiles), he looks like mommy!

Are you done after KK, or… are you practicing for a sequel? Is another little one on the vision board?

Nelly: Oh, oh... (laughs) I stay in the gym! I stay in the gym! If you stay ready...

Ashanti: ... You ain’t gotta get ready (laughs).

Nelly: There you go!

Ashanti: We definitely want to expand the family. Definitely.

If you missed REVOLT’s March 2025 sit-down with Ashanti, where she discussed motherhood, music and spinning the block on Nelly, be sure to check that out here.