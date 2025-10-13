Image Image Credit Gabe Ginsberg/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Former St. Lunatics member Ali with Nelly during better times Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Ali dropped his $50M lawsuit over Country Grammar royalties in April 2025, but Nelly’s attorneys wanted to continue the case to take action against its “frivolous” nature.

A federal judge agreed that Ali’s attorneys acted in bad faith and recommended that they repay Nelly’s legal fees.

Other members of St. Lunatics dropped out of the lawsuit prior to its dismissal, stating it was unauthorized.

A New York federal judge has recommended that Nelly be reimbursed for the legal bills he racked up defending what the court called a “baseless” and “frivolous” lawsuit filed by his former St. Lunatics bandmate, Ali Jones.

According to Billboard, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger issued the opinion last Friday (Oct. 10), concluding that Ali’s attorneys pursued the copyright ownership case long after it was clear the claims had “no chance of success.” Judge Lehrburger said Nelly’s legal team should be compensated for the unnecessary costs of defending against a meritless filing.

“It should have been patently obvious to [Ali]’s attorneys that his copyright ownership claim was time-barred,” he wrote. “After being placed on notice that the [case] stood no chance of success, [Ali] did not withdraw his complaint. Instead, his attorneys doubled down.”

The 2024 lawsuit claimed Nelly owed Ali a share of royalties from his 2000 debut album Country Grammar, which spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and launched Nelly’s solo career. Ali alleged that he and other St. Lunatics members were cut out of credits and royalties. Three of the group’s members, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud, quickly dropped out, later saying they hadn’t authorized the suit. Ali continued alone but voluntarily dismissed the case in April 2025.

Despite its dismissal, Nelly’s attorneys sought sanctions against Ali’s counsel, arguing that the lawsuit was “ridiculous” and “time-barred according to [Ali’s] own pleading.” Judge Lehrburger agreed, writing that lead attorney Precious Felder Gates “vexatiously protracted the proceedings in bad faith by attempting to obfuscate the facts she knew barred Jones’ claims.”

The judge didn’t set a specific dollar amount but ordered that Gates cover Nelly’s legal expenses incurred after she re-filed an amended complaint. The final sanction amount must still be approved by a district judge. In a statement to Billboard, Nelly’s attorney Ken Freundlich said the ruling “sends a message to lawyers that there will be consequences for dragging a defendant into an action that is frivolous on its face and refusing to withdraw it.”