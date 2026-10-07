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Key Takeaways

NBA YoungBoy said in his Oct. 6 i-D interview that he wants to quit music.

He connected his priorities in life to making people happy and making his children proud.

The remarks were not a confirmed retirement announcement.

It will be a sad day when NBA YoungBoy retires. And the thing is, if he had his way, a lot of fans might be sobbing right now, because he's kind of over the whole music thing. At least that's what he says in his new i-D magazine cover story.

In an interview the UK outlet published today (Oct. 6), NBA YoungBoy spoke on his career, personal mistakes, and why he wants to quit music, but he keeps going anyway.

"I want to quit right now, actually. But all of this… It’s way bigger than me," the Baton Rouge rapper explained. "I just want to make people happy, and if I can’t do that, then I just want to stay out of the way. I feel like my W will be shown through my kids, you know? It’s not about money or any of my own achievements. If you were to meet them right now and say to me, 'I think you did a great job,' that’s the win. That’s the motivation that keeps me going. I just want my kids to be happy and willing to do whatever it is they choose to do in life."

NBA Youngboy is one of the most successful rappers of his generation

You can interpret his quotes how you want to, but it sounds like there's an underlying sense of responsibility at work. It could also just be a work ethic that won't quit — one that's led to musical dominance. Last January, his latest album, Slime Cry, debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, giving him his 17th Top 10 album in a career that's lasted about 10 years. To date, he's collected over 120 Gold and Platinum plaques from the RIAA.

Besides a history of dominance, the numbers tell us this: If NBA YoungBoy wants to quit, the fans definitely don't want him to. You can check out the rest of his new interview for yourself here.