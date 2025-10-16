Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

NBA YoungBoy Never Broke Again is keeping his foot on the gas as he prepares to release a new project. On Thursday (Oct. 16), he drummed up anticipation for his next drop, Slime Cry, on Nov. 28. The upcoming release marks his third full-length project of the year and continues his relentless pace in 2025.

Between MASA in July and DESHAWN in August, NBA YoungBoy delivered 43 tracks this summer alone. Earlier in March, he dropped More Leaks, a 20-track project that arrived just before his pardon and early release from jail. Since then, he’s wasted no time getting back in the booth.

Still, with no shortage of music to press play on, his most loyal supporters have expressed enthusiasm for his next offering. “You just don’t stop. OMG. I love you,” an Instagram user gushed in the comments of his announcement. Another person declared that the Baton Rouge star is “the greatest to ever exist.” A third follower wrote, “Period, bae. Step on these people’s necks and don’t stop. You're already on.” A fourth reaction read, “Dropping an album while on tour is elite.”

Grinding in the studio is in NBA YoungBoy’s DNA. In July, he surpassed E-40’s Billboard 200 record of having the most albums on the chart. The Bay Area rapper boasts an impressive 33 appearances, while his younger counterpart now has 34 — soon, 35. The “Top Tingz” hitmaker kicked off his headlining “MASA Tour,” also known as the “Make America Slime Again Tour,” in September in support of his last album with special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3. The North American trek concludes on Sunday (Oct. 19) with a final show in New Orleans.

NBA YoungBoy x Birdman x Herm The Black Sheep release “F**ck That N**ga”

On Wednesday (Oct. 15), NBA YoungBoy’s bayou vibes reached fever pitch when he teamed up with Birdman and Herm The Black Sheep for their gritty single “F**ck That N**ga.” The Louisiana link-up is laced with unmuzzled bars, aggression and warnings to opps.

With Slime Cry on the horizon and his “MASA Tour” wrapping up, NBA YoungBoy shows no signs of slowing down!