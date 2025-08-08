Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

MASA debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, adding to YoungBoy’s mind-blowing chart run.

YoungBoy now surpasses E-40 with the most Billboard 200 entries by a rapper and ties JAY-Z and Nas for Top 10 albums.

His consistent output reflects a unique approach to music in the streaming era.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has entered a league of his own with the release of MASA, his latest studio album that dropped on July 25. With MASA’s debut on Billboard 200, he now holds the record for the most entries by a rapper, surpassing Bay Area legend E-40’s record of 33 appearances on the chart. This milestone cements YoungBoy’s dominance in the streaming era and marks a new chapter in Hip Hop chart history. This win in his mission to Make America Slime Again reflects both his relentless output and cultural impact.

Since 2017, the “Genie” rapper has been flooding the streets with music at an unmatched pace. His breakout moment came with the AI YoungBoy mixtape, and he hasn’t let up since — dropping eight projects in both 2018 and 2022 alone. With a relentless mix of EPs, mixtapes, and eight studio albums, YoungBoy has redefined what consistency looks like in Hip Hop’s streaming era, reshaping how success is measured one release at a time.

NBA YoungBoy’s MASA debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 its first week, selling more than 49,000 units. This marks his 16th Top 10 LP — a territory that Hip Hop titans JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Drake, and only a few others are familiar with. In 2023, he described the need to release music constantly as “a disease.” “Literally, I cannot help myself. I tell myself sometimes, ‘I’m not going to drop until months from now,’ but it’s addictive,” he told Billboard.

“I wish I knew when I was younger how unhealthy this was for me. Whatever type of energy I had inside me, I would’ve pushed it toward something else,” the emotive rapper admitted. However, he also noted, “The music is therapy, but I can’t stop it when I want... and the lifestyle is just a big distraction from your real purpose.”

MASA is YoungBoy’s redemption album after mounting legal turmoil

The massive 30-track album was released two months after he received a full pardon from Donald Trump. At the time, he was serving a home confinement sentence in connection with federal weapons charges. The “Valuable Pain” artist called the act of forgiveness an “opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist.” He added, “It opens the door to a future I’ve worked hard for, and I am fully prepared to step into this.”

Reflections of his journey thus far are woven into tracks such as “Cold World” and “Where I Been.” The project features appearances from Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz. With MASA, NBA YoungBoy isn’t just stacking stats — he’s formulating his own blueprint for success in the digital age. Forget having a seat at the table; he’s on a generational run and creating a throne of his own.