Key Takeaways:

Donald Trump commuted Larry Hoover Sr.’s federal sentence, but his state conviction still keeps him behind bars.

Kanye West and Drake’s advocacy played a major role in spotlighting Hoover’s case.

NBA YoungBoy received a full pardon and is preparing for a national tour after thanking Trump.

As revealed by his son on Wednesday (May 28), former Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover Sr. had his federal prison sentence commuted by President Donald Trump, a move praised by supporters. Despite this, the situation remains complicated by the reality that he is still serving a separate 200-year state sentence. The commutation came amid a new wave of controversial pardons from the head of state, including one granted to rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Hoover Sr., now 74, spent decades in prison after being convicted in 1973 of ordering the murder of 19-year-old William "Pooky" Young. He later received six additional life sentences in 1997 for federal crimes, including drug trafficking, extortion and operating a criminal enterprise. With this week’s order, Trump officially ended Hoover’s federal sentence, which had been served at ADX Florence, a maximum-security federal prison in Colorado. Per the Chicago Tribune, the order was described as being done with “no further fines, restitution, probation or other conditions.”

Larry Hoover’s sentence still tied to Illinois murder conviction

Due to his Illinois state conviction, Hoover Sr. is not eligible for parole until 2062, when he would be 111 years old. As presidential clemency only applies to federal crimes, any chance of full release would require action from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who has not yet made any public statement on the case. Hoover’s attorneys continue to argue that he is no longer a threat, citing his disavowal of gang life and continued efforts to distance himself from his past.

In a 2022 letter to the court, Hoover Sr. stated: “I have long since renounced my association with any and all criminal organizations and their membership. I am no longer a member, leader, or even an elder statesman of the Gangster Disciples. I want nothing to do with it now and forever.”

Attorneys Jennifer Bonjean and Justin Moore said the decision from Trump was a result of persistent advocacy in the face of judicial resistance. “Despite the court’s unwillingness to do the right thing, Mr. Hoover has been able to keep his voice alive,” the statement read, “through the incredible work of many advocates and supporters.”

Kanye West, Drake and the “Free Larry Hoover” campaign

Among those supporters was Kanye West, who helped draw national attention to Hoover’s case by advocating for him publicly and holding a 2021 benefit concert with Drake. Following the commutation, West posted: “WORDS CAN’T EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE FOR OUR DEVOTED ENDURING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FOR FREEING LARRY HOOVER.” He also thanked his OVO counterpart for his involvement.

Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., made it clear that this is a moment to be grateful for, but the work isn’t over yet for him and his family.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again pardon highlights Trump’s ongoing rap star support

Alongside Hoover’s commutation, President Trump granted a full pardon to YoungBoy Never Broke Again, whose federal weapons charges landed him in prison and then on house arrest. YoungBoy expressed heartfelt thanks in an Instagram Story. “I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist,” the Louisiana star wrote. “This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I’ve worked hard for, and I am fully prepared to step into this.”

He also credited advocates who helped secure his release, continuing, “Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and to my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me.” With his legal troubles behind him, YoungBoy is now preparing for his “Make America Slime Again tour,” which will hit 27 cities in the United States beginning in September.

Trump’s history of clemency decisions — which notably include the likes of Kodak Black and Lil Wayne — has reignited debates over political motives and selective justice, especially as more high-profile names emerge in conversations about future pardons. Still, for families like the Hoovers and artists like YoungBoy, these actions represent both personal victories and unfinished business.