Image Image Credit Arnold Turner / Contributor via Getty Images and Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Natalie Nunn attends Zeus Network presents, 'Baddies Gone Wild' and 'Baddies Africa' premiere celebration and North West attends the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2026 in Paris, France Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Natalie Nunn dressed as North West for Halloween after the 13-year-old dressed as her.

North West posted a TikTok using Nicki Minaj’s famous “chin-check” lyric while showing off her costume.

Speaking with TMZ, Nunn denied trolling North and called the teenager’s costume “super cute.”

If we suddenly see an influx of people dressing up as North West for Halloween, we know exactly who to thank. On Wednesday (Oct. 28), Natalie Nunn opened up about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter channeling her for the holiday and explained why, despite what the internet may think, she wasn’t throwing shade at the 13-year-old by pulling an “Uno reverse” and returning the favor.

Speaking with TMZ, the “Baddies” reality star recalled how it all came together. “North was me for Halloween, and then it was Freaky Friday, so I had to pull my team together and get right,” she said, joking that she transformed into “Natalie West.” Nunn added, “It was fun.”

For those who haven’t seen North’s costume, she posted a TikTok last week using Nicki Minaj’s now-famous “Even if my name was Natalie Nunn, you b**ches still couldn't chin-check me” bar from Lil Uzi Vert’s “Endless Fashion.” The 13-year-old went the extra mile with her Nunn impersonation, which included a slightly — or maybe not so slightly — exaggerated chin, a “Baddies CEO” chain, and a Zeus Network tee.

When asked whether North “exaggerated the chin a little bit,” the “Doin What I Want” artist hilariously responded, “North, you took it there, but she’s 13, so I’ma let her have that. It was super cute, and it was actually inspiring for a lot of people to now start dressing up as Natalie with the chin.”

Natalie Nunn denies trolling North West with her Halloween costume

TMZ later asked Nunn whether she was “trolling North” by posing with one knee turned inward, to which the “Bad Girls Club” alum clarified, “No, come on, that’s a kid! I was being North. I don’t troll. I don’t do that, guys. I’m not a mean girl.”

“She’s Kanye and Kim’s daughter. Why would I do that? I was just being North like she was being Natalie with the chin,” she added, before revealing whether Kardashian (who also dressed up as Northie) had reached out to her. Watch the video below to find out!

Say what you will, but Nunn did a pretty great job recreating North’s look for Halloween. She wore two blue ponytails and a spiked choker along with a graphic tee and pleated mini skirt, reminiscent of the outfit we saw the N0rth4evr artist rock when she attended Vetements’ Paris Fashion Week show in June.

There are still a few days left in spooky season, so hopefully we’ll get even more fun costumes from our favorite celebrities! While we wait, see Nunn's take on North below.