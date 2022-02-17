Image Image Credit Gotham/Contributor via Getty Images, Maya Dehlin Spach/Contributor via Getty Images, and Todd Michalek/Syracuse Athletics/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt North West, Zaya Wade, and Kiyan Anthony Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Being born into fame doesn’t always mean you have to follow it. Sure, a lot of celebrity kids grab the proverbial baton and step into studios, sign sneaker deals, or launch acting careers before they even finish high school. But what if they didn’t?

What if they had no interest in extending the family legacy or stepping into the spotlight at all? What if North West skipped the runway, or Bronny James decided the NBA wasn’t for him? Some of these kids are already walking in their parents’ footsteps. Others are still young enough to take a totally different route. Either way, this is a playful reimagining of what could’ve been — a world where fame didn’t dictate the future.

We picked out alternative careers for some of today’s most recognizable celebrity kids, based on their personalities, public moments, or just straight-up vibes. From luxury car reviewer to philosophy professor, here’s what they might be doing if they ditched the fame and found another lane entirely.

1. North West (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) – Defense attorney

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kim Kardashian, daughter North West, and friends pose for a photo during SZA's performance at the Summerfest Music Festival Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

North West already moves with supreme confidence, often commanding more attention than the adults around her. If she wasn’t raised on stages and catwalks, it’s easy to imagine her channeling that same energy into the courtroom. With her mom studying law and her dad known for his fiery rants, North could combine style and strategy as a high-profile defense attorney. Picture her delivering closing arguments in Balenciaga while livestream viewers react in real time.

2. Bronny James (LeBron James) – Creative director for a tech wear brand

Image Image Credit Ric Tapia/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James and Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers on the bench during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Bronny has the quiet charisma and clean style of someone who could thrive outside of pro basketball. If he skipped the NBA legacy, he might lead the charge at a minimalist streetwear-tech crossover brand — designing moisture-wicking cargos and LED-embedded hoodies. Think Fear of God meets Tesla. His natural cool, gaming interest, and digital-savvy mindset could position him as a Gen Z tastemaker shaping the future of fashion through form and function.

3. Zaya Wade (Dwyane Wade) – Policy advisor

Image Image Credit Stefanie Keenan/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dwyane Wade and Zaya Wade attend Revolve's Holiday Shop Grand Opening at The Grove Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Zaya Wade has already shown grace and bravery in the public eye, but if she opted out of the limelight altogether, she could still be leading cultural change. In a parallel career, she’d be in policy rooms and advocacy panels pushing protections for marginalized communities, advising nonprofits, and crafting legislation that shifts the world for the better. Calm, confident, and committed, Zaya has all the makings of a future movement-builder.

4. Kiyan Anthony (La La and Carmelo Anthony) – Sports agent

Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony and former NBA player Stephon Marbury attend the Olympic Games in Paris Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

While Kiyan is currently carving out his own hoop dreams, if he ever pivoted off the court, his sports lineage would still serve him well. He’d make a slick, well-connected sports agent who negotiates sneaker deals, builds branding empires, and represents the next generation of ballers. With his mom’s media savvy and his dad’s NBA insight, Kiyan could move through boardrooms and locker rooms with equal ease — dressed to kill and cool under pressure.

5. Reginae Carter (Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson) – Southern food content creator

Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Reginae Carter and Lil Wayne attend Big Game Weekend Saturday at Sahara Las Vegas Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Reginae’s charisma leaps off the screen, and her personality could carry just about any platform. In a different universe, she’d be the host of “Naeee’s Kitchen,” a viral southern food page featuring spicy reviews, pop culture banter, and crawfish boil tutorials with press-on nails. Between her Atlanta roots and natural flair, Reginae would make oxtails look glamorous and turn mukbangs into must-see TV — with a side of lemon pepper everything.

6. Heiress Harris (T.I. and Tiny) – Talk show host for Gen Alpha

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt T.I. and Heiress Harris attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Heiress is a walking camera-ready moment. If she wasn’t destined for music or TV, she’d still be a star in her own right, hosting a wildly entertaining digital talk show for kids her age. Think: Toy reviews, celeb guest appearances, and sassy Q&As, all with Heiress running the show like a tiny Oprah. Her comedic timing, confidence, and natural charm would make her a Gen Alpha media mogul before middle school.

7. Future Zahir (Ciara and Future) – Luxury car reviewer

Image Image Credit Michael Owens/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara walks on the field with her children prior to an NFL football game Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Between his dad’s love of flash and his mom’s smooth style, Future Zahir could grow into the perfect automotive influencer. If he swerved the mic and the dance floor, he’d be behind the wheel, test-driving McLarens, breaking down Rolls-Royce interiors, and vlogging in high resolution. His YouTube reviews would feature rap playlists, genuine critiques, and fits too fresh for a dealership floor. “Lil Future’s Garage” would hit a million subs easy.

8. Willow Smith (Will and Jada Pinkett Smith) – Herbalist and healing retreat owner

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin/BET/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Will Smith attend the BET’s “Black Girls Rock!” Red Carpet Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Willow’s always walked her own path, but if she had zero connection to Hollywood, she’d still be tapped into higher frequencies. Picture her owning a wellness sanctuary in Sedona, offering reiki, sound baths, and herbs blended to heal ancestral trauma. With a nose ring, a journal full of poems, and a gift for making people feel seen, Willow would be your go-to for soul alignment. No guitar necessary.

9. Egypt Dean (Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys) – Video game score composer

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Swizz Beatz, Genesis Ali, Alicia Keys, Egypt Daoud, and Terria Joseph attend the GRAMMY Awards Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Egypt’s already producing music with legends, but if he avoided performance and celebrity altogether, he’d still be destined for sound. In another world, he’s scoring major video game titles, mixing trap drums with orchestral strings for open-world boss battles. He’s low-key, technically gifted, and emotionally tuned in — the kind of creative who could help shift gaming culture with sounds that stick with you long after the game ends.

10. Domani Harris (T.I. and Tiny) – Philosophy professor at an HBCU

Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt T.I. and Domani Harris perform on stage at Toyota Center Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Domani is already one of Hip Hop’s deepest thinkers, but if he chose a quieter, more academic life, he’d be teaching undergrads how to question everything. Tenured at Morehouse or Howard, Domani would lead Socratic seminars on identity, social constructs, and the meaning of legacy. He’d still dress like an artist, drop an occasional podcast, and publish the kind of essays that go viral on a thought-leader social platform. Office hours would be packed.

11. Sebastian “Bash” Thomaz (Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa) – Cartoon voice actor

Image Image Credit Albert L. Ortega/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wiz Khalifa and Bash Thomaz attend ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse’ premiere Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Bash is a certified character who is funny, sharp, and unbothered. If he chose a life away from the camera, he’d still end up behind a mic. In an alternate career path, he’s the breakout voice of a hilarious cartoon raccoon on a Netflix series, improvising jokes, adding slang, and stealing scenes. Between his parents’ expressive genes and his own early charm, Bash could earn an Emmy before he finishes high school.