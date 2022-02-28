Image Image Credit Victor Boyko/Contributor via Getty Images and Ronald Martinez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West and North West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Kanye West has been hard at work on both his forthcoming LP, BULLY, and Elementary School Dropout, a full-length debut from his oldest child, North West. “This little girl made me love music again,” he gushed about his daughter. “She asked me to make beats for her. I got back on the [Advanced Sampling Recorder to make] chopped-up beats for her album.”

Ye has also been sharing “training” videos showing North putting in work during studio sessions. The latest clip, published on Thursday (Jan. 23), saw her and her father recording an unknown song alongside an engineer and relative/musical peer The WRLDFMS Tony Williams. It’s hard not to smile at the exchange, complete with North’s emotive responses to Ye’s warm-yet-firm teachings on rapping and inflection. Taking things even further, another post revealed what appeared to be a rough draft for Elementary School Dropout’s official artwork.

Those looking to hear the 11-year-old's talent can find a couple of notable contributions throughout Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES series. On VULTURES 1, she delivered an abstract verse on “TALKING.” “I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year, it’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie, don’t tryna test me, it’s gonna get messy, it’s gonna get messy, just, just bless me,” she said on the infectious cut. Months later, she reconnected with the dynamic duo for “BOMB,” a VULTURES 2 standout that featured her sister, Chicago West, and contained different Japanese phrases.

In a feature for Interview Magazine, North spoke on how hanging out with her dad and siblings in Italy became the best day of her life. "That’s when I really brought [my younger kin] close to God,” she explained before continuing, “Because we had this house and there was these devil statues... I was like, ‘We got to pray.’ So, then I taught Chi and Psalm and Saint how to pray. God really did his thing after.”