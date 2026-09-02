Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Michael B. Jordan accepts the Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture Award for “Sinners” onstage during the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

For 2027, the NAACP Image Awards will introduce 10 African categories focused on music, film, and television achievements across the continent.

These categories further position the Image Awards as a global platform distinct from other major shows.

Submissions are open now, with public voting launching when nominations are announced in January 2027.

The NAACP Image Awards are making room for even more African talent with 10 newly added categories. On Tuesday (Sept. 1), Billboard reported that the ceremony is expanding its slate to more specifically recognize artists across the continent.

Music will now include Outstanding African Album, Outstanding African Song, and Outstanding African New Artist, while the film and television categories will honor motion pictures, series, directors, actors, and actresses.

“With ten new African categories, the NAACP Image Awards expands its historic mission of recognizing Black excellence, building a cultural bridge between Africa and the global Black diaspora while celebrating the continent’s growing influence across film, television and music — and establishing the Image Awards as a global standard-bearer for Black creative achievement,” the NAACP said in a statement.

Why the NAACP Image Awards’ new African categories matter

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla at the 57th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The new additions bring the NAACP Image Awards’ total category count to a whopping 108, which is encouraging to see considering other award shows are scaling theirs back — including fields created specifically to recognize African artists. In August, the Video Music Awards (VMAs), set to air later this month, dropped Best Afrobeats just three years after introducing it. Rema and Selena Gomez won the inaugural trophy in 2023 for “Calm Down,” followed by Tyla taking it home two years in a row with “Water” and “PUSH 2 START.”

The NAACP Image Awards have always done an extraordinary job of celebrating Black talent and, dare we say, artists whose incredible work often gets overlooked or overshadowed. Hopefully, the new categories can help fill some of that gap when it comes to music. Nominations are slated to be announced on Jan. 7, 2027, and so far, we’re really excited to see who ends up with the most nods.

What else to know about the 2027 NAACP Image Awards

Submissions for the 2027 NAACP Image Awards are now open, with public voting set to begin the same day nominations are announced. Voting will wrap up in February, while the ceremony date itself will be revealed at a later time. Deon Cole notably hosted the 2026 show at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, so it’ll be interesting to see whether he and the venue return next year.