On Friday (Nov. 1), Variety revealed a new documentary that will chronicle six years of Kanye West's life. The film, titled In Whose Name?, makes its first public appearance at the Las Vegas, Nevada, American Film Market with a promo reel screening next Thursday (Nov. 7). Jack M. Russell and Shy Ranje will serve as co-producers, with Justin Staple and David Bullock taking on co-executive and associate producer roles, respectively. Paris, France-based Goodfellas and bicoastal U.S. outfit Utopia are handling international distribution.

The documentary was shot by Nicolas Ballesteros, who was just 18 years old when Ye invited him to document his journey using an iPhone. According to the synopsis, viewers will watch Ye's journey to becoming “the richest Black man in American history” while exploring why he “risked everything he had built in the name of freedom.” The description added, “Examining the culture that birthed the star, In Whose Name? explores the overlapping influences of corporate exploitation, racial complexities and psychological struggles inherent in the American dream.”

Marie Zeniter, vice president of sales at Utopia, and Eva Diederix, head of sales at Goodfellas, said in a joint statement, “We’re thrilled to present In Whose Name? at AFM. This powerful documentary offers an unfiltered view without narration, it invites audiences to draw their own conclusions on themes of fame, religion and power. We believe audiences globally deserve the chance to witness how one of the world’s most influential figures navigates the complexities and contradictions of celebrity.”

In related news, Hip Hop and music fans alike await the equally cryptic Bully, Ye's highly anticipated 11th studio LP. The forthcoming body of work was first shared by the artist-producer during a VULTURES 2 listening session in Haikou, China's Wuyuan River Stadium. REVOLT previously shared the official artwork for the project, which can be preordered via the Chicago icon's official website.