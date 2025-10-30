Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Mya poses in the press room during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mýa is getting candid about how far she’s come — and the emotions that come with looking back.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Grammy-winning singer opened up about the 25th anniversary of her breakout album Fear of Flying and the complicated feelings that come with revisiting her early work. “I don’t really listen to a lot of the old music because I like my voice now,” she told the outlet. “It’s very cringey to me because I sound like a kid.”

The 45-year-old added that hearing her early songs takes her back to a challenging time. “I get very emotional when I hear my younger voice because of all that was endured,” she said. “I was just a baby when I started fresh out of high school… [in] a position where the world is looking at you.”

Her reflections inspired one of her latest songs, “Face to Face,” which she described as a “journey of self-love” and a celebration of how much she’s grown. “I am so enamored by the journey because sometimes it takes 25, 27, 30 years to come into who you’re going to be for the rest of your life — and that’s where I am now,” she explained. “I’m still growing and evolving every few years — every six months, sometimes.”

Career challenges and what’s next for Mýa

Mýa told PEOPLE that the ups and downs of her career shaped the artist she’s become today. “All of that was necessary to become the best musician, the best songwriter, the best person,” she said.

She added that she’s proud of her resilience and the magic she feels in her current chapter. “I really feel like I’ve arrived for the first time in this era, in my grown woman era, and that is magical,” she shared. “The world has yet to receive the best of Mýa.”

Her single, “Face to Face,” captures that spirit. “It’s all about self-reflection, introspection, healing, but also reassurance,” she said. “It’s a spiritual song… I call it my spiritual flex song.”