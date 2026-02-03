Image Image Credit Michael Caulfield Archive/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mýa performs at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mýa’s singles run is easy to summarize with a few giant titles, but her real impact shows up in the range. She broke through during the late-’90s moment when R&B hooks and rap features shared the same radio lane, then kept moving across pop, dance, and soundtrack worlds without losing her identity. In the same stretch, she could lead a glossy solo hit, jump on a high-wattage collaboration, or step into a film performance that became bigger than a typical radio cycle.

This list pulls 15 such standouts, including records that defined her as a star (“It’s All About Me,” “Case of the Ex”), collabs that expanded her audience (“Ghetto Supastar,” “Girls Dem Sugar,” plus JAY-Z and Jadakiss assists), and cultural moments that still get referenced years later (“Lady Marmalade,” “Cell Block Tango”). Just as important, the later picks show how she kept her sound current without chasing trends, using her voice as the anchor in any era.

Check out and press play on some of Mýa’s biggest hits below.

1. Roll Call — GoldLink feat. Mýa

A later-career reminder that Mýa can slide into modern rap albums without sounding like a “legacy” feature. The song lives on At What Cost, and her hook added smoothness and control against GoldLink’s bounce-heavy pocket.

2. The Best of Me feat. Jadakiss

This one matters because it captures the early-2000s “R&B single with a rap anchor” formula at a high level: Glossy, melodic, and still street-leaning. It was the first single from Fear of Flying, and it hit No. 50 on the Hot 100 — solid reach for a record that isn’t chasing pop crossover tricks.

3. Take Me There — Blackstreet and Mýa feat. Ma$e and Blinky Blink

A perfect soundtrack-era time capsule from The Rugrats Movie, but it still stands on its own as radio-friendly R&B. It peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100, and the lineup (Teddy Riley’s world with Mýa’s brightness and rap assists) explains why it traveled.

4. Ready For Whatever

A later single that spotlights her independence-era confidence, as it’s grown-up, direct, and visually driven. It’s one of those Mýa records where the hook and tone do most of the work (no feature needed), so it fits cleanly in a “notable singles” list even without big chart noise.

5. My Love Is Like...Wo

One of her most identifiable mid-career singles, which was flirtatious, rhythmic, and built for video and choreography talk. It peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 and helped define the Moodring era as a clear step into more adult, club-ready territory.

6. Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are) — Pras feat. Mýa and Ol’ Dirty Bastard

This is one of the biggest “Mýa as a pop-leaning hook specialist” examples. It peaked at No. 15 on the Hot 100 and became an easy entry point for listeners who didn’t come from her solo singles first.

7. Case of the Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do)

The signature “breakthrough” single for a lot of listeners with a sharp hook, dance-forward energy, and a chorus that still reads instantly. It peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100, holding that spot across multiple weeks during its run.

8. Free

A strong single from the same album era as “Case of the Ex,” but with a lighter, more airy feel. It reached the Hot 100 (peaking at No. 42), which is enough to keep it in the “notable” tier, especially since it shows how broad her radio lane was in that run.

9. Cell Block Tango — Catherine Zeta-Jones feat. Mýa, Taye Diggs, and ensemble

Not a “single” in the usual sense, but absolutely a major Mýa pop-culture stamp. She appeared in Chicago as Mona, and the number became one of the film’s signature scenes. It’s a clean way to show her range beyond radio and videos.

10. It’s All About Me feat. Dru Hill

A true “arrival” record with a big hook and a bright tone; it was built to introduce her as a lead. It peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100, which still reads as one of the strongest chart moments of her solo run.

11. Movin' On (Remix) feat. Silkk the Shocker

An early single that helped set the template with youthful, melodic, and radio-ready vibes, along with a feature that placed her inside late-’90s rap/R&B programming. The track hit the Hot 100 and peaked at No. 34.

12. Lady Marmalade — Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Lil' Kim, and P!nk

The blockbuster collab. It hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 and won Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals at the 44th Grammys. It also tied Mýa directly to Moulin Rouge!, which keeps the record living in pop culture far beyond the original chart run.

13. Best of Me, Part 2 feat. JAY-Z

This remix matters less for pop chart peak and more for positioning, as pairing her with Jay at that moment signaled status. On the commercial side, it reached the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart (peaking at No. 55).

14. Girls Dem Sugar — Beenie Man feat. Mýa

A real genre-bridge record with dancehall energy, Neptunes polish, and a chorus that stuck internationally even if the U.S. peak stayed modest (No. 54 on the Hot 100). It also keeps showing up in dancehall canon conversations, which is rare longevity for a crossover feature.

15. Fallen

A late-era Interscope single that’s a bona fide classic: It’s smooth, romantic, and built around an interpolation chain that links it back to The Pharcyde’s “Runnin’.” It peaked at No. 51 on the Hot 100 and became her last Hot 100-charting single from that label run.