Image Image Credit Thomas Lohnes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Karena Evans at the Zurich Film Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Karena Evans made a name for herself as one of music’s most exciting video directors — not just for the artists she worked with, but also for the unforgettable moments she captured on screen. The Toronto-born director rose to fame by creating visuals packed with cinematic flair, viral energy, and a sharp eye for storytelling. She continues to bring that same magic to a wide range of artists and genres, always finding the emotional core or striking visual that lingers after the last frame.

This list isn’t about ranking her best videos or breaking down her whole filmography. Instead, we’re zeroing in on the vivid shots or scenes that defined a video’s tone, elevated the song, or just make you rewind to watch again. Check out nine unforgettable moments from Evans that prove she’ll forever be in the history books for her talents behind the lens.

1. Mumble Rap – Belly

The moment Belly posted up with a crew of fellow Canadians like NAV and Baka Not Nice hit like a national rap summit. It’s a simple shot, but it said a lot about the unity in Toronto’s Hip Hop scene (at least, at that time).

2. Run This – PLAZA

This Bonnie and Clyde-style narrative got intense when PLAZA and his love interest were caught and arrested. The abrupt end brought home the risks that come with living fast and dangerously.

3. In My Feelings – Drake

Drake tapping into a Southern alter ego — complete with gold fronts — is hilarious, especially knowing his Memphis ties. La La Anthony and Phylicia Rashad, who played the girl and her mama, respectively, took the comedy to another level.

4. D’Evils – SiR

Set in Jamaica, the video followed SiR and his partner through a laid-back, romantic escape. The standout moment was their intimate waterfall scene. Tastefully sensual and visually stunning.

5. Garden (Say It Like Dat) – SZA

SZA turned a tropical daydream into something real by casting Donald Glover as her love interest. Their chemistry added depth to a fantastical video already soaked in warmth and wonder.

6. Tap Out – Jay Rock feat. Jeremih

Evans used a room with white-painted versions of everyday settings to creatively flip between “scenes” like a grocery store and a movie theater. The beach scene, where Jay Rock stood out among women rocking the same-colored swimsuits, was pure visual magic.

7. Everyday Life – Coldplay

The video explored human connection across cultures, which each scene feeling intimate and vast at once. One of the most stunning moments had to be the band performing — complete with a massive wooden piano for Chris Martin — as waves lapped under them on the shoreline.

8. Have Mercy – Chlöe

Chlöe made a bold entrance with a solo debut full of color, choreography, and cameos (shout out Ms. Tina Knowles). Her licking the face of a stone statue (which turned out to be a cursed lover) was the video’s most deliciously outrageous moment.

9. Luther – Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA

The clip's finale switched to the original Luther Vandross sample, “If This World Were Mine,” which added to its warm, nostalgic vibe. Kendrick and SZA each shared soft, intimate moments with their partners in a way that yelled “goals” to all who pressed play.