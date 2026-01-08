Image Image Credit Josh Edelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Aerial view of homes under construction and empty lots where homes were destroyed by the Eaton Fire Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Over 3,200 music professionals in Los Angeles received financial and wellness support from MusiCares after the wildfires.

MusiCares expanded its services to include mental health care, gear replacement, and free wellness clinics.

New funding from Google.org and YouTube is helping expand outreach and provide multilingual resources for continued recovery.

One year after wildfires tore through Los Angeles-area communities, MusiCares says its recovery work is still in motion. On Wednesday (Jan. 7), the Recording Academy’s philanthropic arm announced it had directed more than $15 million toward fire relief, including $7 million deployed immediately after the blazes.

According to MusiCares, the effort reached more than 3,200 music professionals through financial assistance, health and wellness services, and longer-term recovery support. The organization said many working musicians and behind-the-scenes professionals lost homes, instruments, studios, and income as the disaster upended life in the region.

The organization’s fundraising was tied to the 2025 GRAMMY® Telecast, its Persons of the Year event, and additional efforts. The group also directed funds to community partners including the California Community Foundation, Direct Relief, and the Pasadena Community Foundation.

“Recovery does not happen on a fixed schedule,” MusiCares Executive Director Theresa Wolters said in a press release. “We continue to hear from people who have been in survival mode for nearly a year, rebuilding homes, juggling displacement, trying to keep working, and only now able to focus on their own health and stability. That delayed need is a very real part of disaster recovery.”

As needs shifted, MusiCares expanded its services to include mental health support, equipment replacement, and case management. In April 2025, the nonprofit hosted an LA Fire Relief Music Equipment Distribution event, giving out free instruments, gear, and recording equipment so participants could return to work.

More recently, MusiCares hosted free Health and Wellness Clinics, including one in Altadena that offers mental health care, physical therapy, vision and hearing services, and guidance on disaster resources. The entity cited ongoing health complications from smoke exposure, including asthma, plus the financial strain of relocation.

MusiCares added that a $1 million contribution from Google.org and YouTube will support outreach and multilingual, culturally responsive content. “Even a year later, we want people to know they are not alone and it is not too late to ask for help,” Wolters said.

The cause and destruction of the Los Angeles wildfires

Back in January 2025, the Palisades and Eaton fires erupted in Los Angeles County and tore through neighborhoods as strong Santa Ana winds and severe drought conditions helped push flames fast and far. Firefighters battled the blazes for about a month before both were fully contained. By then, officials reported over 37,000 acres burned, more than 16,000 structures destroyed, and at least 29 deaths.

Numerous public figures confirmed losses and evacuations. Both Tyra Banks and Jhené Aiko confirmed the destruction of their homes. Tina Knowles said her Malibu bungalow burned down in the Palisades blaze, and revered producer Madlib lost his residence along with music and equipment, sparking a fundraiser as fans and peers rallied around him.