South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s emergency declaration on Sunday (March 2) punctuated the harsh reality that wildfires are no longer just a West Coast problem. As flames tore through the Carolinas and Georgia, consuming thousands of acres and forcing evacuations, the Southeast found itself facing an increasingly familiar crisis.

As the fires spread, so did another truth: Not all communities experience natural disasters the same way, and Black neighborhoods are frequently hit the hardest, yet receive the least support. The growing wildfire threat in the South is both an environmental issue and a matter of racial and social justice that has long been ignored in climate policy, disaster relief and rebuilding efforts.

The larger climate picture

According to NBC News, South Carolina alone was battling more than 175 fires at its peak, a number that fell to 163 by early Monday (March 3). Over 5,400 acres had already been scorched, and experts warned that unpredictable wind shifts were making conditions even more dangerous. “You saw that the flames [were] low, and all of a sudden, they jumped up, right? So, wind changes can do that in this kind of a fuel type as we call it, so it can be a little scary,” said South Carolina Forestry Commission Chief Russell Hubright.

In Horry County, a massive fire near Myrtle Beach and the Carolina Forest area burned 1,600 acres and was only 30% contained by Sunday night. Residents of eight neighborhoods were forced to evacuate, and two Blackhawk helicopters were deployed to douse the flames. The following morning, thick smoke choked the region, reducing visibility and shutting down roads.

In North Carolina, four major fires were still active, including a blaze near Tryon that consumed 481 acres with only 30% containment. Fires in the Croatan, Nantahala, Uwharrie and Pisgah national forests torched nearly 500 acres collectively. Georgia was also under siege, with six active fires that burned nearly 3,700 acres over the past week. Meanwhile, Tennessee reported 81 wildfires over seven days, scorching 822 acres before being brought under control.

The fire’s wrath – and who pays the biggest price

As flames engulf forests and homes, disaster response agencies often overlook the systemic inequities that make Black and low-income communities far more vulnerable. Historically, these neighborhoods are more likely to be located in high-risk areas prone to flooding, hurricanes or now, wildfires, due to discriminatory housing policies. They’re also less likely to have adequate infrastructure, resources or evacuation plans, making it harder for residents to flee quickly or find shelter.

Additionally, these communities consistently face financial barriers when applying for disaster aid. As seen in past disasters like Hurricane Katrina, minorities were last in line for recovery funds and rebuilding efforts, leaving them disproportionately displaced and left without long-term support.

These disparities aren’t just accidents of geography. They are the result of decades of policy decisions that have placed Black neighborhoods in harm’s way while failing to provide equal protection when disaster strikes. A 2021 New York Times article found that FEMA assistance is consistently lower in Black communities compared to white neighborhoods with similar damage. And when these communities do rebuild? Gentrification and land grabs often follow. In some cases, Black families who have lived in vulnerable areas for generations lose their homes not to fire, but to the financial strain of recovery.

What's to come for marginalized neighborhoods

For now, communities across the Carolinas and Georgia are holding their breath, hoping for rain to douse the flames before more homes are lost. But once the fires are out, the real crisis begins.

Will the neighborhoods most affected get the help they need? Or will they be left behind, as so many Black communities have been after past disasters? Unless something changes, Black communities will continue to suffer not just from the fires themselves, but from the systems that decide who gets to rebuild, and who gets left in the ashes.