Image Image Credit Courtesy of the Recording Academy / Photos by Becky Sapp for Getty Images 2025 Image Alt Attendees at the MusiCares Health and Wellness clinic Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

A free wellness clinic in Altadena provided services for music professionals recovering from the 2025 LA wildfires.

Attendees shared stories of evacuation, loss, and how MusiCares supported them with therapy, housing and gear replacement.

The Palisades and Eaton fires destroyed over 16,000 structures, leaving a lasting impact on LA’s creative communities.

MusiCares hosted a free Health and Wellness Clinic on Tuesday (Dec. 9), offering mental health care, physical therapy, hearing support, custom ear molds and other services for music professionals affected by this year’s devastating Southern California wildfires. On top of the support provided, the clinic also became a reunion for survivors who’ve quietly been rebuilding their lives for almost a year.

Local musicians, engineers, producers and gig workers flowed in throughout the day — many of whom were meeting fellow survivors for the first time, according to a press release. Conversations that started in waiting rooms turned into people sharing how quickly they had to evacuate — sometimes with only minutes to grab whatever instruments they could fit in their cars. Several families who’ve lived in Altadena for generations talked about losing not only their homes, but their studios, archives and personal histories.

Image Image Credit Courtesy of the Recording Academy / Photos by Becky Sapp for Getty Images 2025 Image Alt Attendee getting fitted for ear molds Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

One attendee, who asked to remain anonymous, walked out of a mental health appointment with a release they didn’t expect. “I didn’t realize how badly I needed to speak to someone today,” they said. “We’ve been so focused on rebuilding our home that we haven’t had a moment to breathe. Just being heard… It took a weight off my chest.”

Another survivor, who also requested anonymity, spoke openly about starting over. “Even the jeans I’m wearing today were donated. I lost everything — my house, my family’s history here, the instruments I’ve toured with for decades. What’s kept me grounded is the support from my community, and MusiCares especially. They covered my relocation, my house note and helped replace the instruments I lost. There’s still so much to figure out, but MusiCares has been there filling the gaps.”

Image Image Credit Courtesy of the Recording Academy / Photos by Becky Sapp for Getty Images 2025 Image Alt Attendee getting a vision check Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Palisades and Eaton fires: What happened and where recovery stands

The clinic also served as a reminder of how recent the disaster truly was. From Jan. 7 to Jan. 31, a series of destructive wildfires affected Los Angeles County. Two of the largest were the Palisades and Eaton fires. The Palisades Fire launched what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency called the largest wildfire hazardous materials cleanup in its history. The damage was staggering: More than 6,800 structures destroyed, nearly 1,000 more damaged and 12 confirmed civilian deaths, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Eaton Fire burned through Altadena and Pasadena before being fully contained. According to CAL Fire, the blaze destroyed more than 9,400 structures while damaging over 1,000 others. Also, 19 civilians were killed, and nine firefighters were injured.

Together, the Palisades and Eaton fires shaped one of the most destructive wildfire periods Southern California has ever seen — and the communities closest to LA’s creative ecosystem are still piecing their lives back together.