Gucci Mane is pulling back the curtain on his most personal struggles in his upcoming memoir, “Episodes,” due Oct. 17, a clear nod to his longstanding imprint and background. The Atlanta rap legend, known for his raw honesty, revealed in a new Instagram video that the book delves into his battles with addiction, family trauma, and mental health — including a shocking moment when his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, intervened at one of his lowest points.

“It talks about the time when I was going through an episode and my wife kidnapped me with my six bodyguards from the porch and had to take me to a mental hospital,” Gucci explained in the clip. The memoir chronicles turbulent chapters in his life, from getting his now-iconic ice cream cone face tattoo to an airport altercation with fellow rapper Young Scooter during another manic episode.

Beyond the chaos, “Episodes” also traces Gucci Mane’s formative years growing up and hustling alongside OJ Da Juiceman. He reflects on his complex relationship with his mother, revealing she once attempted to place him under a conservatorship similar to Britney Spears’ case. “My mom tried to do that to me,” he shared.

Gucci says the memoir is for anyone dealing with mental health struggles, personally or within their family. “Anybody who got family members, or they [are] dealing with mental health issues, you need to get this book,” he urged.

Gucci Mane is also dropping an Episodes album

Coinciding with the memoir, Gucci Mane will release his 17th studio album, also titled Episodes, on the same day. The 23-track project serves as an emotional companion that translates his life experiences into music. Early singles from the project included “Voices” and “Psycho.”