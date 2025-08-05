Image Image Credit Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt AUGUST 4: People wade through the water of the swollen Ganga river on arrival by boat at Digha Patipul Ghat on August 4, 2025 in Patna, India. The Ganga river is swelling fast, and alarm bells for flood are ringing across Bihar and neighbouring states. The river is flowing over the red danger mark in Patna. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rescue teams are navigating difficult terrain in Uttarkashi to locate over 50 missing residents.

Helicopters and disaster response units have been deployed to assist in the search and recovery.

The 2013 Uttarakhand flood is a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather events.

A sudden and devastating flash flood ripped through Dharali, a mountain village in the Uttarkashi district of northern India’s Uttarakhand state, on Tuesday (Aug. 5), leaving at least four people dead and more than 50 missing, according to reports. The disaster, triggered by a massive mudslide, swept away homes, shops, and hotels in seconds.

“About a dozen hotels have been washed away and several shops have collapsed,” Prashant Arya, a local administrator, told The Associated Press. He confirmed that the Indian Army and police teams are working to locate those believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

The Indian Army’s Central Command posted on X that the flood struck around 1:45 p.m. local time and shared footage of the disaster. “Troops of #Ibexbrigade were immediately [mobilized] and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations. Extent of damage is being ascertained, and updates will follow as relief operations unfold,” the post read.

Videos shared by Al Jazeera showed a terrifying wave of brown water barreling through the narrow valley, swallowing buildings and overtaking fleeing villagers. Panic spread quickly, with bystanders screaming as homes collapsed and vehicles were swept away.

According to AP, rescue operations remain challenging due to the terrain. The National Disaster Management Authority has requested helicopters to assist, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said efforts are ongoing “on a war footing.” Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, forecasting more heavy rainfall in the region.

Schools in several districts, including Dehradun and Haridwar, have been closed.

A history of deadly floods in India

This week’s disaster echoes previous tragedies in India. In 2013, more than 6,000 people reportedly died after a similar cloudburst devastated Uttarakhand. Experts say climate change and unplanned development continue to make these events more frequent — and more deadly.