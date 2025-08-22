Image Image Credit Dave Benett/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mr Eazi stars in his latest visual for “Casanova” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“Casanova” is the first single from Mr Eazi’s upcoming EP, Maison Rouge, arriving Sept. 25.

The Afrobeat track was recorded in Benin and produced by TMXO and Kel-P.

Directed by Ademola Falomo, the Barcelona-shot video plays like a short film, mixing humor with romantic tension.

On Friday (Aug. 22), Mr Eazi returned with his new single “Casanova,” a playful yet emotionally revealing track that sets the stage for his upcoming Maison Rouge EP. Produced by Ghana’s TMXO and Nigerian superproducer Kel-P, the record blends humor and sincerity while reflecting on the push and pull of romance, temptation, and truth-telling in relationships.

“’Casanova’ is me being honest in the most unfiltered way,” Eazi explained in a press release. “I’m saying, ‘Yes, I love women, but my heart is with you.’ It’s about the reality of relationships and how we navigate our flaws, temptations, and the little things that can make or break love.”

The track follows previous releases “Corny” and “Attention,” the latter of which served as a contribution to the F1 movie soundtrack. Maison Rouge, which was crafted at the Hotel Maison Rouge in Cotonou, Benin, is slated for a Sept. 25 release.

Cinematic “Casanova” video brings romance and humor to life

The single was accompanied by an Ademola Falomo-directed video that was shot in Spain. The clip unfolded like a short film, following a cab driver (Eazi) who ended up in trouble after being spotted with another woman by a suspicious wife.

“I wanted the video to feel like a little movie with twists, laughs, and energy,” Eazi added. “Barcelona gave us the perfect mix of romance and chaos, and Demola captured that perfectly.” Falomo previously collaborated with Grammy-winning Afropop star on visuals for “Patek” and “E Be Mad.”

Mr Eazi’s track record as an Afropop innovator

Mr Eazi is well-known for classic cuts like “Skin Tight,” “Leg Over,” and “Pour Me Water.” The Nigerian artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist also collaborated with Beyoncé and J Balvin, while pioneering Banku music, a fusion of Ghanaian and Nigerian sounds. In 2018, he launched emPawa Africa, one of the continent’s largest independent music companies. Eazi’s most recent full-length effort, The Evil Genius, made landfall in 2023 with assists from Joeboy, Angélique Kidjo, and Tekno.