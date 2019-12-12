Image Image Credit C Brandon / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mr Eazi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Amid the whirlwind era of Afrobeats around 2016 to 2017, Mr Eazi was one of the artists to take Africa by storm. Following the acclaim of his breakout singles “Bankulize” and “Skintight,” the Nigerian star quickly became a force in the industry. With an iconic run of bangers, Mr Eazi released Life is Eazi, Vol. 1 – Accra to Lagos in 2017, then, Life is Eazi, Vol. 2 – Lagos to London, by the following year.

In a short period of time, Mr Eazi went from being known for making “Banku music” to joining musical forces with some of the biggest names in music — Beyoncé, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, to name a few. Among his accomplishments was performing at Coachella in 2019, bringing West Africa to the world. In less than 10 years, Mr Eazi solidified himself as a global star — all before even releasing his debut studio album, The Evil Genius, in 2023.

Over the course of Mr Eazi’s career, he has delivered epic visuals. Let’s look at some of his best music videos.

1. Legalize

Out of Mr Eazi’s music videos, “Legalize” may be the top contender for being the one that feels as if it was pulled from a film — a romantic film, that is. As it was filmed in Venice, Italy, it was led by Italian director Federico Mazzarisi. Starring Mr Eazi and his partner, actress Temi Otedola — who “Legalize” is dedicated to — the video follows the couple basking in love at several Venice landmarks. The backstory of how Mr Eazi proposed to Otedola while shooting the video makes it even more special.

2. Patek (ft. DJ Tárico & Joey B)

A fun song calls for a music video that matches its energy. Through the lens of director Ademola Falomo, the video felt like you’re having a ball with friends at a summer day party. While Mr Eazi entered into his Amapiano era, he also tapped into his choreography bag. In addition to top-notch dancers, the music video for “Patek” had stellar fashion from start to finish — kudos to the stylist.

3. Chop Time, No Friend

Filmed in Dakar, Senegal, the “Chop Time, No Friend” music video put the spotlight on Senegalese culture. However, the overall focus of the video was on the song’s message.

“The phrase ‘Chop Time, No Friend’ is a very common Ghanaian saying, something you will see written on the front or side of buses, just like the popular saying, ‘God is Great,’” Mr Eazi shared in a statement. “It means when you are eating, you don’t think about anybody, you are just focused on your enjoyment.”

The exquisite scenery, fashion, and food shown in the music video exemplifies Mr Eazi’s enjoyment, which is plenty.

4. Leg Over

Just like the record, the music video for “Leg Over” took off once it was released. Described as a “vibez video,” it featured a group of dancers and was primarily choreography-based. Alongside Mr Eazi, Wizkid and Maleek Berry made cameos. The music video was directed by Teekay.

5. Pour Me Water

The “Pour Me Water” music video placed the beauty of Black women on full display. In front of colorful backdrops, the models were dressed in African designs and had a range of hairstyles from afros to box braids. Mr Eazi also styled in bold prints, matching the aesthetic.

The Teekay-directed music video is seemingly a continuation from “Leg Over” as it featured the same priest, played by comedian Eddie Kadi.

6. Skintight (ft. Efya)

Being that “Skintight” featuring Efya was his breakout single, the music video was also an introduction to Mr Eazi for many. Filmed in Ghana, it showed a glimpse into Mr Eazi’s endearment for the country that became his second home. In addition, he collaborated with Nana Kofi Asihene to capture Zaina Lodge, which is described as West Africa’s first luxury safari lodge. According to Billboard, Mr Eazi’s best friend helped him to fund the music video and it paid off as he became one of Africa’s biggest music stars.

7. Dance for Me by Eugy Official x Mr Eazi

As the dance challenge for “Dance for Me” went viral in 2016, it was only right for the official video — directed by Vertex and Gabriella Kingsley — to be filled with dancers. Being that the main focus of the visuals was choreography, it had a similar feel to the “Leg Over” music video. It was also reminiscent of “Skintight” when it came to Mr Eazi’s signature Ghanaian wardrobe including his straw hat, at the time.

Ahead of the official music video, there was a dance video for “Dance for Me.”

8. Ohema by DJ Spinall (ft. Mr Eazi)

Directed by UA Images, the music video was shot in Nigeria, the home of both Mr Eazi and DJ Spinall. Specifically, the music video was filmed in Mushin, Lagos. For a track that DJ Spinall revealed to TIDAL was recorded in only one take, the visuals also have an effortless vibe that amplifies the song.

Additionally, in the music video, there are multiple frames of danfos, a form of transportation in Lagos, which is featured in the cover art for Mr Eazi’s Life is Eazi, Vol.2 - Lagos to London.

9. Miss You Bad (ft. Burna Boy)

The title of “Miss You Bad” is self-explanatory. The track is all about desperately wanting to rekindle a relationship after having a fallout. Mr Eazi channeled that same energy throughout the music video. He was joined in the visuals by Burna Boy, who shared in the desolation.

10. Dabebi (ft. King Promise & Maleek Berry)

With Mr Eazi’s music videos, he has formed a signature aesthetic of polychromatic sets. And it was no different than for the set of “Dabebi.” It’s yet another example of Mr Eazi showing appreciation for both African women and African designs.

The music video was directed by David Nicol-sey, who has also teamed up with Ghanaian artists Sarkodie and Black Sherif.

11. Nobody by DJ Neptune, Joeboy & Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi, DJ Neptune, and Joeboy collaborated with one of Africa’s most sought after directors, TG Omori. Revolving around the song’s lyrics about infatuation, the comedic video’s storyline was about Joeboy’s love interest being more interested in watching videos of Michael Jackson than paying attention to him. This led to Mr Eazi and DJ Neptune coming to his rescue. In the video, the trio pay homage to the music legend by dressing like him and hitting his signature moves.