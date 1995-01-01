Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica performs on stage in a black blazer with rhinestone shoulder accents and thigh-high boots, smiling under dramatic red stage lights. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The white heels Monica wore in the “Before You Walk Out of My Life” video have become one of the most talked-about fashion moments in ’90s R&B. Released as the second single from her debut album Miss Thang, the song — and its visuals — have sparked countless memes and viral TikTok clips over the years. Monica has even joined the banter herself, cracking jokes about the now-iconic fashion faux pas from 1995.

On Wednesday (July 23), she and Brandy appeared on Vogue’s “Life in Looks” video series, where they took a trip down memory lane and revisited some of their most iconic style moments throughout the years. Of course, the brown pants and cardigan combo — paired with those white chunky heels — from Monica’s “Before You Walk Out of My Life” video resurfaced in the pages of the lookbook.

Upon seeing the still of her outfit, the Grammy winner immediately said, “The white shoes. If I could recall who picked them out, I would give them a call… They had it right until they got to my feet.” Brandy comically chimed in with, “Come on, shoes,” and, “Mo, who had you in them shoes?” as Monica assessed the throwback from when she was just a teen.

The “Don’t Take It Personal” songstress explained that the track is among one of the favorites in her catalog to perform, noting, “There’s a feeling that I get that I can’t explain.” Still, there’s no getting around the fact that the legendary footwear has become synonymous with the song. “I joke a lot about the white shoes. I do because I really don’t care,” she remarked, turning her attention directly to the camera to address her fans.

She wittingly told them, “Please, stop talking about children. That was a child in those shoes on the curb. And tell y’all aunties [to] stop buying them. They should not still be around in 2025. I’ve seen some of y’all aunties down to the store in these shoes. Okay. So, when [you’re] laughing at me, [you’re] laughing at your own folks. At [yourself].” Check out a few of the viral “Before You Walk Out of My Life” memes below.

Other looks revealed in the lighthearted Vogue sit-down included red carpet appearances and a scene from Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” video. The Billboard Hot 100 duet won the ladies a Grammy in 1999. In June, the duo announced their co-headlining “The Boy Is Mine Tour.” The full-circle nod to their defining R&B moment nearly 20 years ago. The trek kicks off on Oct. 16 and concludes on Dec. 7 in arenas across the U.S.

In the meantime, Monica’s playful response to the white shoe memes proves she’s in on the joke and accepts it’s one of many reasons fans are still rocking with her. Whether you’re laughing at the look or reliving the moment, one thing’s clear: ’90s R&B style never really left.