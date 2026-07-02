Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monaleo at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Monaleo revealed she “really could’ve died this year,” months after emergency surgery resulted in the loss of an ovary and fallopian tube.

The Houston rapper continues to navigate complications tied to PMOS/PCOS while speaking openly about her recovery.

She canceled her "Who Did the Body Tour" following the health emergency and later shared updates with fans.

Monaleo is reflecting on an incredibly difficult year. On Thursday (July 2), just after midnight, the “Beating Down Yo Block” artist said she “really could’ve died this year” following the emergency surgery that led to her losing an ovary and fallopian tube, along with her ongoing experience with PMOS/PCOS.

“Really be sitting back like, ‘Damn, I really could’ve died this year,’” her tweet began. “I really had to yell in agony for that hospital to take me serious. I really sat with an ovarian torsion for over 12 hours. I really lost half my reproductive system at 24,” the musician continued, adding that it’s possible she “could lose the other half.”

As many fans may remember, Monaleo revealed in March that she had “an inflamed cyst the size of a softball,” which was causing sharp pain in her lower abdomen. Even after taking pain medication, the awful feeling “got worse,” eventually leading her to the ER. While there, the Who Did the Body rapper said she could “hardly make it through the ultrasound without throwing up.”

“So many complications. So many hormone changes. I don’t even feel like myself. I’m blessed [and] don’t mean to sound ungrateful, but today is hard. I feel tired. Hope any other person struggling with PMOS/PCOS is getting the help they need. You are not alone on your journey. hugs from your cyster,” the most recent post concluded.

Monaleo’s difficult recovery hasn’t stopped her from having a big year

Despite everything she’s been dealing with, Monaleo has still shown up and shown out whenever possible. After having to axe the remaining dates of her “Who Did the Body Tour,” the 25-year-old mother of one went on to support a few stops of Summer Walker’s “Still Finally Over It Tour” in May. She also took home the Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist award at the 2026 American Music Awards at the end of May.

In June, she dropped the Cardi B- and SZA-approved “Everythang Pinka,” then hopped on the remix of Trim’s “Nobody.” Just last weekend, we caught up with the Houston phenomenon at the 2026 BET Awards, where she was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Hopefully, we’ll continue to see more and more of Monaleo as she navigates her ongoing recovery. As always, REVOLT is wishing her nothing but the best. Continue scrolling to see our latest conversation with the rap star!