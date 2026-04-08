Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Monaleo backstage during Monaleo: Who Did The Body Tourat Tabernacle on February 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia and Beyoncé attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Monaleo went to Beyoncé’s CÉCRED Styling Collection event, which also saw Tina Knowles and Blue Ivy in attendance.

The appearance follows Monaleo’s recovery from an inflamed cyst that led to the cancellation of her “Who Did The Body Tour.”

CÉCRED introduced six new styling products designed to protect hair from heat and environmental damage, now available online and at Ulta Beauty.

Beyoncé’s Styling Collection event for CÉCRED brought together some of music and beauty’s brightest stars under one roof, including fellow Houston native Monaleo. On Tuesday (April 7) night, the “Crazy in Love” singer — joined by Tina Knowles and Blue Ivy — hosted a special event celebrating the six new additions to the haircare brand’s lineup, which debuted last month.

On Instagram, Monaleo shared several photos from the occasion, including a shot of herself and Queen Bey throwing up H’s to rep Houston, a close-up of her makeup (which, of course, included her signature blush and pink eyeshadow), and a picture of a personalized card bearing her name.

The “Beating Down Yo Block” rapper, who recently recovered from an inflamed cyst that forced her to axe her “Who Did The Body Tour,” wore a gorgeous white gown. Meanwhile, Beyoncé stayed true to the event’s all-white theme with a satin dress paired with a blazer.

“Pimpcess X Queen Bey,” Monaleo’s caption read. In the comments section, CÉCRED’s social media account wrote, “CÉCRED moments” alongside heart-eyes emojis. The rapper’s husband, Stunna 4 Vegas, added, “Big as it [gets], Queen!!!!!” Check out the photos below.

Who else attended CÉCRED’s special event?

Monaleo wasn’t the only familiar face in the house. Fashion and beauty writer Elizabeth Denton captured footage of Chlöe, plus a glimpse of dancers from Debbie Allen Dance Academy. Also spotted at the event were Giovanni Ferrer, celebrity hairstylist Mariah Montes, and Brittney Elena. Scroll down to see some of their posts.

What to know about CÉCRED’s new Styling Collection

CÉCRED’s Styling Collection dropped with six products designed to “protect against up to 450°F of heat, humidity, pollution, and styling-related damage.” The new lineup includes Thermal Shield Mist, Heat Activated Silk Glaze, Flexible Hold Hairspray, a Volumizing Mousse, a non-flaking Strong-Hold Gel, and a Wrap & Set Foam that can be used “with or without heat.”

The collection is available to shop online via the CÉCRED website and, as of Sunday (April 5), can also be found at Ulta Beauty.