Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Monaleo at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada and Beyoncé attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Monaleo addressed viral commentary about wearing grillz with a gown at the 2026 American Music Awards by sharing that Beyoncé supports the look.

The Houston rapper won Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the ceremony and responded directly to reactions on social media.

She previously wore her grillz while linking up with Beyoncé at CÉCRED’s Styling Collection event.

Monaleo has the best possible reason to wear her grillz wherever she goes — award shows and all. On Monday (May 25) night, the “Putting Ya Dine” artist responded to a viral tweet about her wearing them at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs). As it turns out, she has the perfect explanation: Beyoncé loves it!

“Love how everywhere Monaleo goes, she has her grillz in,” the original post read. The Houston rapper, who took home Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist, later quote-tweeted, “Beyoncé said she loves when I pair my grill with a gown! The grill stays!!!!!!!!!!”

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monaleo at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Shortly after, someone in the replies humorously wrote, “Wouldn’t be able to tell me s**t if Beyoncé said [that] to me,” to which Monaleo responded, “The only opinion that matters, [for real].” Take a look below.

Monaleo’s grillz previously made an appearance during her CÉCRED link-up with Beyoncé

While we’re still manifesting a Monaleo and Queen Bey collaboration, we did at least get to see the two link up at CÉCRED’s Styling Collection event last month. The Who Did The Body? musician posted a photo of herself and Beyoncé throwing up H’s for Houston, plus a close-up of her makeup from the night.

As you can probably guess, Monaleo wore grillz with a gown then, too. “Pimpcess X Queen Bey,” the caption read, while CÉCRED’s social media account commented, “CÉCRED moments.” Keep scrolling to see the pictures.

Monaleo is back on the road after her emergency surgery forced tour cancellations

Monaleo has a busy summer ahead. She’s slated to support Summer Walker’s “Finally Over It Tour” throughout June after recently wrapping up her own “Who Did The Body Tour” earlier in the year. As fans may remember, she had to cancel a large portion of that run due to an emergency surgery, during which she lost an ovary and fallopian tube.

“Recovery was rough, but it went well!” Monaleo shared in an April update. “I learned a lot in this process, but most importantly, how to advocate for my well-being. Something I want to continue to remind y’all to do, as it could be the thing that saves your life.” She added, “Back to the regularly scheduled program! All shows for the month of April and beyond will go on. I can’t wait to see y'all!”