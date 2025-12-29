Image Image Credit Kevin Kane / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Missy Elliott speaks onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Missy Elliott is the first female rapper to earn six consecutive platinum-certified studio albums.

The milestone, originally confirmed in 2022, recently resurfaced and prompted a heartfelt response from Elliott.

Her accolades include induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and receiving the National Medal of Arts.

Missy Elliott is once again reflecting on a milestone that cemented her place in Hip Hop history.

Over the weekend, the rap legend reacted to news resurfacing online that she became the first female rapper to earn six consecutive platinum-certified studio albums — a feat officially confirmed years ago. Responding on X, Elliott took a moment to thank fans who supported each project throughout her career. “So grateful for [everyone] who supported each album,” she tweeted.

The achievement was originally reported in January of 2022, when Chart Data confirmed that all six of Elliott’s studio albums had reached platinum status or higher through the RIAA. At the time, the Supa Dupa Fly rapper also shared a heartfelt reaction, celebrating the journey and uplifting fellow artists. “This is a HUGE MILESTONE! No matter how long it took to get here, I am here [and] I AM HUMBLY GRATEFUL. To all my SISTERS in HIP HOP, y’all keep doing y’all thang [and] SHINING.”

Known for timeless hits like “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and “Lose Control,” the rap legend’s catalog has continued to resonate across generations, blending futuristic production, fearless visuals, and sharp lyricism that helped reshape Hip Hop and pop culture.

Missy Elliott’s legacy of breaking barriers in Hip Hop

The platinum milestone is just one chapter in a career defined by historic firsts. In 2019, Elliott became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and later that year received the MTV Video Vanguard Award — another first for a woman in rap.

Her trailblazing run continued in 2023, when she became the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary year. Most recently, Elliott was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden, further underscoring her cultural impact beyond music.

From platinum plaques to presidential recognition, Missy Elliott’s legacy continues to grow — on her own timeline, and entirely on her own terms.