Image Image Credit Gregory Bojorquez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt American rapper Missy Elliott in December, 2002 in Miami, Florida. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“Get Ur Freak On” came together late in the Miss E… So Addictive process after Missy Elliott asked for another standout record.

Timbaland’s sparse drums and global influences created space for a chant-driven structure inspired by go-go energy and live crowd movement.

The single went on to earn Grammy recognition, generate a Nelly Furtado-assisted remix, and receive a surreal Dave Meyers-directed visual.

When Miss E… So Addictive arrived on May 15, 2001, Missy Elliott had already made weirdness one of her biggest strengths. Supa Dupa Fly introduced her as a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and visual thinker who did not need to fit the mold. Da Real World pushed that futuristic language even further. With her aforementioned third album, the Virginia talent (alongside partner-in-crime Timbaland) crafted records that made other mainstream production feel less adventurous by comparison.

No song on Miss E… So Addictive proved that more than “Get Ur Freak On,” which almost sounded like a dare upon first listen. The beat was minimal yet busy, the hook was repetitive but impossible to miss, and the vocals were playful, commanding, and strange in the best way. She brought her instincts straight to the mainstream, and the mainstream caught up.

How Missy Elliott and Timbaland created “Get Ur Freak On” for 'Miss E… So Addictive'

By the time she began shaping Miss E… So Addictive, she and Timbaland had already built one of music’s most recognizable creative partnerships. Their sound was rooted in Hip Hop and R&B, but often moved like something imported from a future nobody else reached yet. Timbaland’s drums knocked in unexpected pockets. Her voice bent between rap, melody, chant, humor, and command. Together, they made catchy records without feeling obvious.

So Addictive was not a clean break from what the Portsmouth, VA native had done before; it was a louder, looser, more club-ready version of her universe. Across the project, she moved between hard rap records, sexual humor, R&B moments, and left-field production ideas. She sang nearly as often as she rapped.

Notably, “Get Ur Freak On” nearly did not happen. According to the Soul Train Award winner's later recollection, the album was already completed when she felt it still needed one more spark. An "exhausted" Timbaland "just started hitting anything,” she recalled to Rolling Stone. “He was bamming on the keyboard 'cause he was ready to go. And he hit something, and I was like, 'That’s it right there.’ And he was like, ‘What? What you talking about?’ I just went in the booth and did the record.”

The "Lose Control" artist shaped the hook around the crowd-control energy of Washington, D.C.’s local music scene. “I feel like I was at one of those go-go jams,” she said, “and they’re always chanting something, and I was like, ‘Oh man, I need to do a song like this.’” That influence helped turn “Get Ur Freak On” into something people could shout back immediately. “If you keep it simple,” she added, “then people are gonna be able to [sing along].” Timbaland’s beat also gave her a darker visual direction. “If I don’t see it visually, then the record never comes out,” she explained. To her, it felt like “a Hip Hop thriller” or “a Hip Hop scary movie,” clarifying, “not Michael Jackson 'Thriller' 'cause that’s just unbeatable.”

She also wrote with dancers and visuals in mind. “From my first time on tour, I had 22 dancers... When I’m doing that record, I’m thinking of my dancers. I could just see them moving to it.”

Why “Get Ur Freak On” sounded (and looked) unlike anything else at the time

“Get Ur Freak On” pulls the listener outside standard rap-radio expectations from its first seconds. The seemingly random Japanese-spoken intro (loosely translated to, “From here on, everybody’s gonna be dancing a little f**ked up… make some noise!”) was reportedly spoken by a janitor in the vicinity. Timbaland’s beat locks into a spare, percussive groove before the track’s most recognizable sounds take over: A tumbi hook, tabla drums, and vocal fragments pulled from Zero-G sample material and Master Dilbahar’s “Larka 1.1,” bringing bhangra and Punjabi vibes into the infectious cut.

The lyrics move between self-hype, battle-ready confidence, and crowd direction. She brags about switching her flow, having the radio “shook,” and being too original for imitators. "Ain't no stoppin' me / Copywritten, so, don't copy me / Y'all do it sloppily / And y'all can't come close to me," she flexes on the third verse. Avoiding the detailed story route, “Get Ur Freak On” is about release, movement, and personality — the perfect formula for any dance floor on the planet.

Naturally, “Get Ur Freak On” needed a visual world strange enough to match the song, and director Dave Meyers helped her build one. The video placed Elliott in a dark, green-tinted underground space filled with quick cuts, body movement, and surreal details. Instead of taking a more glamorous, predictable approach, the clip made the record feel like a damp, crowded, futuristic, and slightly dangerous universe to explore.

"[The set was based] off of a book I had at the time called 'Japanese Underground,'" Meyers told BET about the visual. "We really couldn’t afford to go to Japan or create actually what was in that book, a massive environment, but it gave me this idea of this underworld. This leaky, urban underworld, but mixed with moss and sort of this fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants, but that was the initial inspiration."

Her explanation was even simpler: “My music was so different that it allowed me to go there. I think with the music being so futuristic, it was like, just go there. We never sat down and said we’re going to change the look of videos. We didn’t even know that’s what we were doing until it came out."

The cameos also added to the video’s weight. Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, LL Cool J, Ludacris, Eve, Timbaland, Master P, and others appeared in the clip, but the Under Construction artist later explained that these were not random celebrity placements. As she put it, “They just showed up, and I’m grateful to this day.”

A Nelly Furtado-assisted remix expanded the world of "Get Ur Freak On"

The song’s reach kept expanding after the album version. A remix featuring Nelly Furtado appeared on the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider soundtrack during Furtado’s own hot period. Years after joining Elliott, the Canadian pop star caught a second wind of sorts with help from Timbaland, which led to the chart-topping Loose and standout singles like "Promiscuous" and "Maneater."

Regarding "Get Ur Freak On," the Canadian artist broke down her contribution to American Songwriter: “During that time, I developed a style of singing that I called 'skat-singing,' where you sing lots of quick notes very randomly in different syllabic arrangements. It’s equally influenced by the Brazilian Tropicalia movement, jazz music, Hindi music, beat poetry, and Hip Hop. On 'Freak On,' I wrote the lyrics first, and then improvised the rhythm and melodies while singing it down. It’s a very improvisational technique.”

A chart hit, Grammy winner, and Missy Elliott classic

The track reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In the United Kingdom, it peaked at No. 4 on the Official Singles Chart, spent 15 weeks on that chart, hit No. 1 on the Official Dance Singles Chart, and reached No. 2 on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Singles Chart. It also won Best Rap Solo Performance at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards, a truly defining moment of her career. Its certification history further points to its timelessness: The RIAA honored “Get Ur Freak On” with a well-earned double-platinum certification.

Image Image Credit Vince Bucci/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Missy Elliott at the 44th Grammy Awards; she also won a second Grammy that year for her production on a recreation of "Lady Marmalade" from 'Moulin Rouge' Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

“Get Ur Freak On” still works because the BET Award winner trusted the instinct that started it. The album sounded finished to everyone else, but she heard the missing piece in a stray keyboard sound and pushed Timbaland to keep building. That moment became one of her defining records, one that’s strange, physical, commanding, and impossible to mistake for anyone else.

Being the legendary offering that it is, it's no surprise that others would sample "Get Ur Freak On" well into its afterlife. Among countless others across a range of genres, Bubba Sparxxx and Timbaland quickly folded it into “Ugly,” A$AP Ferg and Ski Mask the Slump God rapped over its charge on “ILoveYourAunt,” and Bad Bunny’s “Safaera” carried its tumbi line into a sprawling reggaetón megamix. Every part of it — the chant, the beat, the movement, the video, the attitude, and the records it went on to shape — carries her vision and adds to Elliott's GOAT status.