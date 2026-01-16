Image Image Credit Artwork for Mike Steezy’s “Need Me” single Image Alt Mike Steezy’s official cover for “Need Me” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The single “Need Me” highlights Mike Steezy’s blend of loyalty, ambition, and West Coast energy.

Produced by Bobby B, the track was released through 440 Artists, a platform focused on artist ownership.

Steezy emphasizes creative independence, drawing from Hip Hop legends while forging his own path.

On Friday (Jan. 16), Mike Steezy unveiled “Need Me,” a new single released in conjunction with 440 Artists. Lyrically, the Bobby B-produced number largely centers around motion, romance, and loyalty. He turned the hook into a flex — “She only want Steezy / I think your shorty only want me” — before underlining the work that comes with the lifestyle: “To live this life I live, it ain’t easy / The homies said the Westside need me.”

He also rapped with the hunger of someone treating every move like an investment, opening with, “I think you see how serious it get / Me and Benjamin's about to link up once again.” From there, he kept the focus on being “self-made,” stacking shows, and pushing the music beyond the city limits.

Steezy has been transparent about how he approaches making music in the first place. In a podcast snippet he shared on Instagram: “I really don't chase trends, and I don't chase the next best producer,” he explained. “I just try to be who I want to be musically.”

He connects that mindset to early rap memories, including hearing The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Sky's the Limit” on the radio during rides to school with his mom. He also referenced other heavyweights like 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Kendrick Lamar. That philosophy aligns with 440 Artists, an artist-first distribution platform built around ownership, visibility, and a 90/10 revenue split in favor of creators.

Built in the West: Mike Steezy’s blueprint

Steezy’s origin story starts in California. “Born in Inglewood. Raised in West Los Angeles,” he said in a past interview, tracing the foundation back to family, hoops, and a high school flair that eventually led to the nickname “Steezy.”

He’s also been stacking projects with purpose, including What We Tell Em’, With Love, Steezy, and 2025’s Let Me Remind You EP with Gotd**nitdupri.