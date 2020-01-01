Image Image Credit Brandon Bell / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Michelle Obama Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Former President Donald J. Trump is “woefully unprepared” to lead America with a second term, says Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama will not turn a blind eye to his incompetence.

The former first lady obliterated the twice-impeached politician when she spoke to voters at a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Saturday (Oct. 26), reminding them of the outcome of his “disastrous presidency.”

Michelle was warmly welcomed to the stage to introduce Vice President Kamala Harris, where she delivered an impassioned speech spanning nearly 40 minutes. The Chicago native, who expressed her dislike of politics, joined the final stretch of campaigning ahead of Election Day, Nov. 5, as Harris and Trump have been declared tied in the polls. Her fiery message to attendees began with explicitly outlining the candidate best suited to assume the Oval Office.

“We need a grown-up in the White House. Someone with the maturity and fresh ideas to keep moving our country forward. Kamala is the only candidate,” she said. “The only candidate in this race who has outlined a clear set of policies.” She also took aim at Trump's avoidance of interviews and a second debate with the vice president.

Michelle and former President Barack endorsed Harris in July. The following month, the author of “Becoming” appeared as one of several speakers at the Democratic National Convention, where she warned of the risks of having Trump assume office again. Now, as “lies and distortions” regarding the election have become commonplace, she remains perplexed by the close nature of the race.

“Why is this race even close?” Michelle asked, adding, “It’s clear to me that the question isn’t whether Kamala is ready for this moment, because by every measure she has demonstrated that she’s ready. The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment? Are we willing to do what it takes to get her across the finish line, or are we going to let ourselves get distracted and fall for the scam?”

The former attorney continued, “When you lay out the options, this choice isn’t even close… Voters have every right to ask hard questions of any candidate seeking office, but can someone tell me why we are once again holding Kamala to a higher standard than her opponent? We expect her to be intelligent and articulate, to have a clear set of policies [and] to never show too much anger. To prove time and time again that she belongs.”

She went on to criticize the double standard regarding Trump’s lack of understanding of policy, logical arguments, honesty, decency and morals, noting that many choose to dismiss his immature and aggressive behavior with, “Well Trump’s being Trump,” instead of addressing his inappropriate actions.

Moreover, Michelle's no holds barred approach to further separating the two candidates included rehashing Trump's "incompetence and the corruption... that was the cornerstone of his entire four years in office." This run for office marks his second attempt at securing a second term as commander in chief. His legacy also includes inciting MAGA supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

"I hope that you’ll forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slumlord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse," Michelle stated.

Elsewhere in the speech, she addressed reproductive rights, a prominent issue in this election cycle.