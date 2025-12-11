Image Image Credit Brianna Bryson / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Michael B. Jordan attends the Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Michael B. Jordan revealed a personal checklist — starting with plants and pets — as preparation for future fatherhood.

In a Netflix interview with David Letterman, he explained how this routine helps him build responsibility.

He also discussed his first Golden Globe nomination and praised Ryan Coogler for their creative partnership.

Michael B. Jordan might be stacking accolades for Sinners, but he’s also thinking about what comes after the red carpets and long shoot days. In a new preview of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” the actor admitted he wants children “one day” and broke down the funny, very real checklist he thinks he needs to complete before getting there.

During a casual darts game at a London pub, Jordan told Letterman that his world is “boring” despite juggling acting, producing and directing the forthcoming adaptation of The Thomas Crown Affair. “I’m usually just prepping for the next day,” he said. “My life is pretty boring outside of this movie. It keeps me busy.”

That routine, he joked, doesn’t currently include a partner or pets. But what he hopes it includes in the future? Kids. “I want children. Yeah, I want kids one day, but I figure I gotta start off with, like, plants and dogs,” Jordan said. “If I can take care of a plant, I should be able to get a dog. If the dog is cool, then I have a shot.”

Letterman, who openly admitted he waited later in life to have a family, told him the timing is right. Jordan asked, “I’ll be wondering what took me so long, right?” Letterman quickly responded, “No, you’re right on schedule. I waited too long; I’m 100.”

Jordan’s episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” arrives on Dec. 16 on Netflix.

Michael B. Jordan reflects on his first Golden Globe nomination

As the anticipation builds for his talk-show appearance, Jordan is also navigating a major career moment. In an exclusive conversation with E! News on Tuesday (Dec. 9), the 38-year-old reflected on receiving his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his dual performance in Sinners. He said he “feels great” about the recognition but is trying “not to think about it” too much.

“Honestly, just the fact that the movie is still top of conversation,” he told the outlet. “It came out so early in the year, and people are still excited about it, still going back to the theaters and seeing it and acting as if it's the first time that they're seeing it.”

Jordan also praised Ryan Coogler for pushing him creatively, sharing in another statementto E! News, “A decade after we first started working together, Coogler once again pushed us to unlock another level together … By recognizing this film, you are honoring our legacy and the legacy of an industry built on bold, original storytelling.”