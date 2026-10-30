Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Ealy at Prime's Muhammad Ali "The Greatest" series premiere in New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The story of Muhammad Ali has never been just about boxing. It’s about conviction, identity, transformation and the courage to stand by one's beliefs, even when the world demands otherwise. Those themes take center stage in Prime Video’s upcoming series “The Greatest,” which explores the legendary boxer's life beyond the ring. Among the historical figures who helped shape Ali's journey is Malcolm X, portrayed by Michael Ealy, whose influence on the young champion extended far beyond sports.

REVOLT caught up with Ealy at the world premiere of “The Greatest,” where the actor reflected on a matter that feels especially relevant in today's cultural climate. Given Malcolm X's own ideological evolution and the personal consequences that accompanied it, has society made it increasingly difficult for public figures to change their minds, particularly when their past words and decisions remain under constant scrutiny?

“Yes, most definitely. We have made it harder for people to grow. I think there’s a little too much judgment on people who are young for making young decisions. I’m glad I didn’t grow up in that time,” Ealy told REVOLT exclusively. Peep below.

His response speaks to a larger conversation about accountability, forgiveness and whether today's culture allows people the freedom to become better versions of themselves without being permanently defined by who they once were.

For Malcolm X, evolution was an essential part of his legacy. Throughout his life, the influential civil rights leader experienced profound shifts in his political and religious beliefs, particularly following his departure from the Nation of Islam and pilgrimage to Mecca in 1964. His willingness to reconsider previously held convictions and his views on race demonstrated that growth can require challenging not only society's expectations but also one's own understanding of the world.

That historical perspective makes Ealy's remarks especially timely. In an era where old interviews, social media posts and controversial opinions can resurface years later, the distinction between holding someone accountable and denying them the opportunity to evolve has become an increasingly complicated conversation.

“The Greatest,” starring Jaalen Best as Cassius Clay, examines the personal relationships, political awakening and defining experiences that transformed a young boxer from Louisville into one of the most recognizable cultural figures in history. The series also stars Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph and Giovanni Ribisi, with Michael B. Jordan serving as an executive producer.

All eight episodes of “The Greatest” premiere Nov. 4 exclusively on Prime Video.

You can see the trailer below.