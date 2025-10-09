no4Bubf4

At CultureCon 2025, actor Michael Ealy carried himself with the quiet composure of someone who’s seen both sides of the spotlight. For more than two decades, the Maryland native has been a study in range — equally magnetic as the reformed ex-con in Barbershop, the abusive romantic partner in For Colored Girls, and the conflicted detective in “Power Book II: Ghost.” Ealy earned well-deserved praise for the depth and introspection he brought to each role, turning even simple performances into something soulful and human.

When REVOLT caught up with him in Brooklyn, Ealy reflected on what it takes to walk away from those emotional spaces once the cameras stop rolling. The conversation soon turned to fatherhood, a topic Ealy speaks on with the same vulnerability and conviction he brings to his characters. While parenting keeps him grounded in what truly matters, it’s also transformative — a daily reminder that empathy, discipline, and perspective sustain both the artist and the man.

Many actors have talked about not being able to let go of their characters when their projects are said and done. What is your advice to those who might suffer negative feelings, anxiety, or even depression after playing emotionally complex roles?

Good question. I think, for everybody, it’s a little bit different. For some of us, it’s tequila [laughs]. For others, it’s therapy. To be honest with you, just go to therapy. Get away is what I say first and foremost. Go somewhere by yourself, rest and relax, take care of yourself. Feed your body, feed your instrument, and that’ll help kind of exorcise those demons, if you will.

You’ve spoken about the role of fatherhood and how important it is to you. In what ways has raising your little ones changed you as a person?

That’s a good question. Wow. I think kids give you perspective. In order to be an actor, in order to be anyone who kind of does this life, you have to be somewhat selfish, right? In order to really get what you want out of it. Once I had kids, all of a sudden, I just started to learn selflessness... You [start] to become more selfless and more conscientious about what really matters. And now, I’m contributing to the value of that person’s life.

At my age, I’ve seen plenty of people whose parents have done damage. So, you understand how important it is to have empathy, and to raise strong kids who are wise, and [have] good judgment, and have the ability to kind of make it out there in the world on their own. So, your perspective changes from “It’s all about me” to “Now, it’s a collective.”