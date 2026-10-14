Image Image Credit Focus On Sport / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Muhammad Ali throws a left hook and misses Trevor Berbick at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre on December 11, 1981 in Nassau, Bahamas. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jaalen Best plays Cassius Clay, better known as Muhammad Ali, in the upcoming series.

The official synopsis calls “The Greatest” the first authorized scripted series about Ali’s life.

All eight episodes premiere Nov. 4 on Prime Video.

There are few boxers in history, if any, whose names are spoken with as much reverence as Muhammad Ali’s. On Wednesday (Oct. 14), Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for “The Greatest,” its upcoming eight-episode biographical series about the legendary boxing champion and global icon.

Jaalen Best, a relatively new face whom viewers might remember from “All American: Homecoming,” will step into the spotlight for his first leading role as Cassius Clay, better known as Muhammad himself. He’s joined by an impressive cast, including “Power” star Omari Hardwick as Cassius Clay Sr., “Snowfall” actor Amin Joseph as Sonny Liston, and Michael Ealy as Malcolm X.

Rounding out the ensemble are Dana Gourrier, who will portray Muhammad’s mother, Odessa “Bird” Clay, as well as Kai Parham and Giovanni Ribisi as Rudy Clay and Angelo Dundee, respectively. Watch the trailer below, then scroll down for more information about “The Greatest.”

What is Prime Video’s “The Greatest” about?

According to a synopsis, “The Greatest” is an “intimate exploration of the incomparable life of the boxing champion, humanitarian, and global icon Muhammad Ali. It is the first authorized scripted series about his life, offering unprecedented access, going beyond the amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring.”

It continues, “The heartbeat of the story is fueled by all the moments that took place outside of the spotlight. The world remembers an icon, but ‘The Greatest’ is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son.”

Michael B. Jordan and Roc Nation are among the producers behind “The Greatest”

“The Greatest” is another promising addition to Prime Video’s already impressive collection of sports-related projects (the streaming giant gave us Kenya Barris’ Jerry West: The Logo and Meal Ticket several months ago), not to mention another highlight in what’s been a pretty incredible year for Michael B. Jordan. In May, the Creed star did voice work for Swapped, followed by the start of his rollout for a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. Most recently, we caught our first glimpse of him stepping into Detective Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs’ shoes for the forthcoming Miami Vice ’85.

Jordan’s Outlier Society is one of several production companies behind “The Greatest,” with Prime Video also naming Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment (a Universal Music Group partner), and Grace: A Storytelling Company among its producers. The boxing icon’s widow, Lonnie Ali, is involved as an executive producer as well.

All eight episodes of "The Greatest" will premiere on Nov. 4. Until then, see the promo poster below.