Image Image Credit Carmen Mandato / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Quavo and Offset are seen at a game between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at Kaseya Center on November 18, 2026 in Miami, Florida Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Trina and Trick Daddy surprised fans with a performance of “Nann" at halftime.

The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 137-130.

The celebration was more than two years in the making, inspired by the Heat’s Vice branding that originated in 2017.

You could definitely feel the excitement in the air at Kaseya Center. On Wednesday (Nov. 18), the Miami Heat hosted its A Night in Vice City event in celebration of Grand Theft Auto VI.

With “Welcome to Vice City” displayed throughout the arena, luxury cars lining the West Plaza, and music from Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album playing throughout the night, some of our favorite celebrities across music and entertainment came out for the festivities. Travis Scott, one of the artists featured on the 34-track soundtrack, was spotted courtside wearing a “RHYNO” jersey bearing the No. 6.

Offset and Quavo, fresh off their GMFU collaboration “R4W,” were also in attendance, alongside Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, and Anitta, to name a few. We also saw JT, whose “GMA” appears on the game’s accompanying LP, as well as familiar faces like Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Metro Boomin, and Lele Pons. Check out the photos below, then keep scrolling to see who else popped out.

Trina and Trick Daddy surprise fans with “Nann” performance at Miami Heat’s Vice City Night

Arguably one of the biggest surprises of the night came when Trina and Trick Daddy took the stage to perform “Nann.” In October, Rockstar Games announced that the two artists would host GTA VI’s “Dirty South Classics” Hip Hop station, which notably features tracks like David Banner and Lil’ Flip’s “Like a Pimp,” JT Money’s “Who Dat,” and “Born N Raised” by DJ Khaled, Trick, Rick Ross, and Pitbull.

Kevin Durant was also in the building, showing love to players like Davion Mitchell and Ryan Conwell ahead of their game. To top it all off, Miami defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 137-130 before Heat players headed home with GTA VI-themed care packages courtesy of Rockstar. Take a look below.

How the Miami Heat’s Vice branding inspired its GTA VI celebration

According to AP, the Miami Heat’s A Night in Vice City celebration was more than two years in the making. “We thought: ‘Wait a minute. This is us. How do we figure out a way to be a part of this?’” Jennifer Alvarez, the Heat’s senior vice president for brand and chief growth officer, said. “It’s the return of Vice City, which is a highly anticipated title — 13 years people waited for this game.”

She continued, “And we’ve been synonymous with the word Vice since 2017, when we first introduced the original Vice campaign and knew we needed to work. We needed to reach out. There’s just too much here, too many [kinds] of stars aligning, too much kismet happening for us to ignore it.”