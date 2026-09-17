Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images, Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images, and Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott at "The Odyssey" New York Premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square on July 14, 2026 in New York, New York, Future attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City, and PinkPantheress attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album featuring Morgan Wallen, Metro Boomin, and more.

The 34-track soundtrack arrives Nov. 19, 2026, and six preview songs are streaming now.

CD, standard vinyl, and limited-edition vinyl versions are available to preorder.

When Rockstar Games’ developers hinted they had a lot in store for GTA fans, they really meant it. On Thursday (Sept. 17), the video game publisher announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, which will arrive on Nov. 19 alongside the highly anticipated game itself.

Spanning a whopping 34 tracks — six of which are now available on streaming services — the soundtrack LP will “capture the electric energy of Grand Theft Auto VI’s world of Vice City and Leonida,” with the studio enlisting what it describes as “a genre-defying roster of the most exciting artists in the world.”

As a promising taste of what’s to come, we got Future and Metro Boomin reuniting on Yung Lean’s “That’s It,” Travis Scott’s first solo release of the year with “RHYNO,” and CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso’s electro-pop jam “Sexy Magic” featuring PinkPantheress, Fred again.., and Etienne de Crécy.

There’s a little something for everyone, as evidenced by Morgan Wallen bringing some country to the table with “Last Thing You Need,” Rauw Alejandro representing Latin pop with “Macacoa 2000,” and Keith Richards' ode to Vice City with “Bright Lights, Big City.” Take a listen below.

‘Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album’ artists started dropping clues before the official announcement

Many of the artists above actually began teasing their involvement in the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack album on Tuesday (Sept. 15), sharing cryptic photos that matched the illustration style Rockstar has been using throughout the rollout. “Now it's time. My return to game gotta come with rage and a lot of dancing. Let's ride,” Scott, who was one of the few rappers to include a caption, wrote in his post.

While Rockstar is seemingly set on releasing Grand Theft Auto VI digitally only, at least leading up to its launch, the album will give fans something physical to add to their collection. The CD currently runs about $20, while the standard vinyl is priced around $50. Then there’s the limited-edition vinyl at roughly $125, complete with two transparent magenta records filled with blue liquid and exclusive artwork. All three are currently available to pre-order here.