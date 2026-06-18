Image Image Credit SOPA Images / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt In this photo illustration, the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rockstar Games confirmed pre-orders open June 25, with the game launching Nov. 19, 2026.

The GTA 6 price and any pre-order bonuses have not yet been announced.

At launch, the game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, with a PC version expected later.

Grand Theft Auto VI is coming out in November after all. On Thursday (June 18), Rockstar Games confirmed that its next open-world, action-adventure juggernaut will finally be available to preorder next Thursday (June 25).

Alongside the announcement, the video game publisher revealed the final cover art, which featured protagonists Jason and Lucia, several non-playable characters, and a better glimpse of what fans can expect from Vice City.

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them,” the game’s synopsis read. “But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

“I was 13 when GTA 5 came out. I’m now almost 27,” one reply with over 1,000 likes read, pointing to the fact that Rockstar Games’ last installment came out way back in 2013. “We got GTA 6 pre-orders before the World Cup final,” another person joked.

“A minute of silence for our fallen comrades,” one comment read, referring to the fans who, for one reason or another, didn’t make it to the wait for Grand Theft Auto VI. Take a look at the pre-order announcement below, then continue scrolling for the details we know — and unfortunately still don’t know — so far.

Rockstar Games still hasn’t answered the biggest GTA 6 pre-order questions

As mentioned before, the pre-order announcement left a lot of questions unanswered, like whether there will be bonuses for purchasing the game early or bundles with exclusive items. Perhaps most importantly, many gamers want to know how much of a price hike they should expect, if any.

GameSpot previously reported that some analysts and industry observers believe Grand Theft Auto VI could become the first AAA game to cost $100. There’s also a chance it may arrive at a more familiar price — somewhere between $70 and $80 — compared to Grand Theft Auto V’s roughly $60 price tag over a decade ago. Either way, if the cost of the game does jump, plenty of other studios could follow suit.

What platforms will GTA 6 be available on when it launches?

From what we know so far, GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S when it launches on Nov. 19. Like previous Rockstar releases, the game is expected to become playable on PC later through the company’s website, Epic Games, or Steam.

Earlier this week, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick ran into The School of Hard Knocks, where he confirmed that the launch date remains in place. “The team at Rockstar really does seek to do something that’s never been done before. That’s really hard, and it takes a long time,” he said of the very long gap between games.

As many may remember, GTA 6 was previously set to arrive in May, followed by more online speculation that it could be pushed back to 2027 due to layoffs and reports of missing content. As seen below, though, Zelnick effectively put those rumors to rest.