Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images, CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / Contributor via Getty Images, and Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trina Performs during Wednesday Wind Down In The Point Concert at Downtown Commons, Trick Daddy performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025, Bad Bunny performs on stage at the Velodrome Stadium as part of his world tour, and Burna Boy performs at Scotiabank Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Trina and Trick Daddy will host Grand Theft Auto VI’s “Dirty South Classics” Hip Hop station.

Burna Boy and Palms Trax, known in-game as “Palmsy,” will lead “AfroBank FM,” with Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Robyn, and others hosting additional stations.

Rockstar Games also confirmed on-demand podcasts playable through in-game headphones and earbuds.

We're a little more than a month away from finally getting our hands on Grand Theft Auto VI, and with that, Rockstar Games has been sharing updates left and right about what gamers can look forward to on Nov. 19. On Thursday (Oct. 8), the studio announced that Trina, Trick Daddy, Burna Boy, and several more will serve as radio hosts across the open-world juggernaut’s in-game stations.

The “Nann” collaborators are expected to helm GTA’s Hip Hop station, “Dirty South Classics,” which will feature songs like David Banner and Lil’ Flip’s “Like a Pimp,” JT Money’s “Who Dat,” and “Born N Raised” by DJ Khaled, Trick, Rick Ross, and Pitbull.

Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, and more join GTA VI’s radio lineup

Elsewhere, Burna Boy and Palms Trax (hosting as his in-game moniker “Palmsy”) will lead “AfroBank FM,” while Lana Del Rey, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny and RaiNao (billed as El Martillo and La Gata, respectively), Swedish singer Robyn and model Alex Consani, and Slayer’s Kerry King and Tom Araya will also take turns behind the mic on Grand Theft Auto VI’s country, Latin, pop, and rock stations.

“AfroBank FM is special because it gives us a space to bring our sound, our energy, and our culture into a world I’ve been part of as a player for years,” Burna Boy told HYPEBEAST. “GTA has always understood that the music is part of the world, not just something playing in the background. To now help create that world myself feels full circle.”

Alongside the radio stations, which have been a staple of the Grand Theft Auto franchise for years, Rockstar Games also confirmed the addition of on-demand podcasts that players can listen to through headphones and earbuds.

What to know about ‘Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album’

Last month, Rockstar Games announced that PinkPantheress, Metro Boomin, Future, and more will appear on Grand Theft Auto VI's companion album. Spanning 34 tracks, the studio gave us a taste of what’s to come with Travis Scott’s “RHYNO,” Yung Lean’s “That’s It,” and several other records.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album was also made available for pre-order in both CD and vinyl formats, with the latter going for as much as roughly $125 for the limited-edition version. Take a listen below.