Image Image Credit SOPA Images / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt In this photo illustration, the logo of video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA) is displayed on a smartphone in front of abstract background on computer screen. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

GTA VI’s gameplay footage highlights lifelike detail, sparking surprise among fans.

Social media users are actively discussing Rockstar’s choices, from character design to immersive activities.

The internet is closely watching how GTA VI balances realism with signature Grand Theft Auto elements.

Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be one of the biggest (and perhaps most realistic-looking) games of the decade, if it isn’t already. Last Thursday (Aug. 27), fans got an extended look at the gameplay, with much of the internet still in shock over just how good everything looks.

The 27-minute video, which first premiered on Netflix, showed protagonist Lucia firing a shotgun one-handed, the revamped Wanted system, and a huge range of side activities — armed robbery, clubbing, and car racing — available outside the main story. Realism is a huge part of the experience, to the point that Rockstar Games even scrapped role-playing features like buying groceries to keep your fridge stocked.

Regardless of what makes it into the final game when it releases on Nov. 19, social media is already marveling at how far the graphics have come since 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V. “Character models, hair detail and physics, and general realism are all INSANE in GTA 6!” one person wrote on X, alongside footage of characters’ hair moving as they interact with the world around them.

GTA VI fans praise the graphics while debating whether Rockstar went too far

“Random NPCs in GTA 6 look more real than main characters in other games,” someone else said. A separate user found it “ridiculously cool” that Rockstar hired stylists to help bring thousands of costumes to life: “I’m gonna spend hours upon hours coming up with different looks for Jason and Lucia.”

While many people praised the tiny details, such as cars having turn signals and players being able to toggle disguise pieces on and off, some are understandably hoping the developer doesn’t take things too far. “I hope the balance of realism and fun is decent. Eliminating the ability to just steal cars and mess around would be unfortunate,” one account said.

Similarly, IShowSpeed argued that Rockstar “made this game too realistic” after seeing Jason and Lucia holding hands in the extended look. It’s the little things that count, so hopefully by the time the full game arrives, everyone will be satisfied with the final result. Until then, check out some of our favorite reactions below.

What to know about Grand Theft Auto VI

For anyone who hasn’t gotten their hands on GTA VI yet, which will only be available digitally leading up to its release, the standard edition will run you about $80 (or $100 if you want the Ultimate Edition). It’ll be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

According to the game’s description, “Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida – forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”